Xbox Game Pass Reveals Next Wave of 10 Games Releasing Soon

Microsoft has announced a wave of 10 more games that will start coming to Xbox Game Pass beginning today. 2026 has already been off to a pretty hot start for Game Pass subscribers as the platform has seen titles like Star Wars Outlaws, Resident Evil Village, and Quarantine Zone: The Last Check all roll out in the past few weeks. Now, the Xbox subscription service is set to get even better thanks to a deluge of big-name games that will be joining the library in short order.

Starting now and continuing through early February, Microsoft is adding a string of high-profile games to Xbox Game Pass. This lineup kicks off with the arrival of Death Stranding: Director’s Cut today and will continue with the likes of Ninja Gaiden Ragebound, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, and The Talos Principle 2, just to name a few. Although there are no Xbox first-party games in this mix, it’s a very strong group of titles from third-party publishers around the globe.

Here’s the full lineup of additions coming to Xbox Game Pass in the near future:

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut – Available Today (Ultimate, Premium)

RoadCraft – Available January 21st (Ultimate, Premium)

Ninja Gaiden Ragebound – Available January 21st (Ultimate, Premium)

The Talos Principle 2 – Available January 27th (Ultimate, Premium)

Anno: Mutationem – Available January 28th (Ultimate, Premium)

Drop Duchy – Available January 28th (Ultimate, Premium)

MySims: Cozy Bundle – Available January 29th (Ultimate)

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 – Available January 29th (Ultimate, Premium)

Indika – Available February 2nd (Ultimate)

Final Fantasy II – Available February 3rd (Ultimate, Premium)

Perhaps the best aspect of this Xbox Game Pass slate is that very few of the games are locked behind Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Other than Indika and MySims: Cozy Bundle, every other title that’s making its way onto Game Pass will be available on the less expensive Premium tier of the service as well. For those who don’t want to shell out the $30 a month that’s required for Ultimate, this is a pretty nice bonus to anyone subscribed to Premium.

For now, we don’t know what all is planned to join Xbox Game Pass in the month of February 2026. That announcement should come in just a couple of weeks, and when it does, we’ll be sure to bring you the news here on ComicBook.

