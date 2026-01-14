Forza Horizon 6 Release Date Leaks Ahead of Announcement

The release date for Forza Horizon 6 seems to have leaked prior to its upcoming announcement from Xbox. Next week, on January 22nd, Xbox will be holding its latest Developer Direct presentation to highlight a handful of games that are slated to launch in 2026. Forza Horizon 6 is set to be one of the marquee games shown off during the broadcast and will feature the first gameplay footage of the title in action. Now, prior to that event going live, developer Playground Games seems to have spilled the beans when it comes to the launch of FH6.

Spotted by @XBOXF10 on X, a new in-game message within Forza Horizon 5 has provided the release date for Forza Horizon 6. The message claims that Forza Horizon 6 will drop on May 19th around the globe, with May 15th being the game’s early access launch date for those who purchase the Premium Edition. Other than this, the in-game notification states that Forza Horizon 6 will feature over 550 cars in total, with those who pre-order gaining access to the Ferrari J50. Two post-launch expansions were also confirmed in the message, with an additional Car Pack also coming later as well.

Given the source of this leak, there’s really no reason to believe that what has been outlined here isn’t accurate. In all likelihood, this information wasn’t meant to be shared until next week once the Developer Direct took place. With the release date and other key details for Forza Horizon 6 now being public, though, Playground Games and Xbox could look to officially confirm these details soon enough while encouraging fans to watch the Direct to see the game in action.

The main thing that we do know about this release date for Forza Horizon 6 is that it only applies to the Xbox Series X/S and PC versions of the game. Xbox has already confirmed that FH6 will come to PS5 platforms as well, but this edition isn’t going to launch until after other platforms. Whether or not additional context of the game’s arrival on PS5 will be provided next week remains to be seen, but we’ll be sure to share more info with you here on ComicBook once it becomes available.

