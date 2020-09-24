Xbox Game Pass Adding One of 2020's Best Games Next Week

✖

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are adding one of 2020's best games next week: DOOM Eternal. Following Xbox's acquisition of Bethesda, the first Bethesda game to come to Xbox Game Pass will be this year's DOOM game, which served as a sequel and follow-up to 2016's beloved reboot. And given that Microsoft now owns the game and the IP, it's safe to assume it will be a permanent addition.

That said, for now, the game is only being added to the Xbox One version of the subscription service. However, the PC version is said to be on the way, and will arrive some later this year. When later this year, isn't divulged, but there's only a few months left at this point so it will be soon.

DOOM Eternal debuted earlier this year back in March, and is currently one of the highest-rated games of the year. It won't be the biggest game on Xbox Game Pass, but it's certainly going to be when it's added on October 1.

"Hell’s armies have invaded Earth. Become the Slayer in an epic single-player campaign to conquer demons across dimensions and stop the final destruction of humanity," reads an official pitch of the game. "The only thing they fear... is you. Experience the ultimate combination of speed and power in DOOM Eternal - the next leap in push-forward, first-person combat. Discover the Slayer’s origins and his enduring mission to RAZE HELL."

While you wait for DOOM Eternal to come to Xbox Game Pass, it's playable on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. At the moment of publishing, there's still no word of the game's Nintendo Switch release date.

"There’s a certain feeling some shooting games can offer that’s worth chasing the first time you experience it," reads the opening of our official review of the game. "It’s a feeling of being hyper-focused and full of adrenaline while you run-and-gun your way through a level, typically with sheer chaos unfolding around you as everything falls apart within your character’s field of view and threats close in from all sides. It’s the type of feeling that makes you sit back after beating a level to take a breather before continuing because you feel exhausted and realize you haven’t blinked in a while. Now imagine that someone flipped a switch so that experience is always on and forgot to turn it off. That’s DOOM Eternal."