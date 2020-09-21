Final Fantasy 7 Remake Xbox One Port Possibly Leaked

✖

Target's new weekly ad has something that might be interesting for Xbox fans: an image of Final Fantasy VII Remake on PlayStation 4, but with Xbox One listed as an available platform. It should be noted that this could just be an error on Target's part. It's equally possible, however, that the retailer might have jumped the gun ahead of an official announcement. Either way, this might be the greatest evidence yet that Final Fantasy VII Remake will be available on Microsoft platforms when Sony's exclusivity ends. An image of the ad can be found below.

(Photo: Target)

Over the last few months, there have been hints that Final Fantasy VII Remake could be headed to PC, as well. Back in January, a leaked demo provided a ton of information about the game prior to its official release. Dataminers discovered PC code inside the demo, as well as other hints that the game would release on additional platforms. Final Fantasy VII Remake seems to be a PlayStation exclusive up to one year after its release, so if a version of the game is coming to PC and Xbox One, it probably wouldn't happen before April 10, 2021.

If a port of the game does get announced for Xbox One, that might give some hope to Final Fantasy fans disappointed by last week's news that Final Fantasy XVI will release exclusively on PS5. A PC version of the game was also revealed during the show, so fans know the game will eventually release on that platform. Whether or not the game will also appear on Xbox Series X remains to be seen, but the existence of Final Fantasy VII Remake on an Xbox system might make a Final Fantasy XVI port a bit more likely.

For now, fans will have to wait for official word from Square Enix. There has been a lot of talk about software exclusivity heading into the next console generation, and whether the PS5 or the Xbox Series X will have the most appealing exclusives. The Final Fantasy series has been closely associated with Sony since the release of the original PlayStation, but it seems the days of the franchise being anything other than a timed exclusive might be coming to an end.

