Xbox Game Pass Gets A Hilarious New Trailer For The Subscription Service

The Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service not unlike that of Netflix or similar programs. Generally well-received, the new service allows players to get their hands on tons of new games without the full commitment of shelling out 60 bucks a pop. To celebrate the newly launched program, Microsoft has released a humorous new trailer to commemorate:

“… so then we’ll take everything?” The Xbox Game Pass program is expected to grow exponentially. Just like the influx of Netflix titles, the rotation of video games will be fresh and promises to deliver the games players want. So yes, “everything”.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Microsoft:

Enjoy unlimited access to over one hundred great Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles for only $9.99 per month, including fan-favorites like including exclusives like Halo, Gears of War, and Fable. With so many games to discover and download, your Xbox experience will never be the same.

Play games across multiple genres, from action/adventure and family favorites to shooters, sports, puzzle games, and more. And with new titles added every month, you’ll always have a wide selection of great games to choose from.

Download games directly to your console and play online or offline in full-fidelity, without any streaming or connectivity issues. Whether it’s a new story to immerse yourself in or an old journey you’re eager to revisit, experience your games as they were intended.

Love an Xbox One game and want to own it? Interested in an add-on or Season Pass for a title you’re playing in the Xbox Game Pass catalog? Save 20% on Xbox One game purchases and 10% on all related add-ons, but only while the base game is currently in the catalog. Xbox 360 games do not qualify for discounts.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured below, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

The Xbox Game Pass program is live with a 14 day free trial available now.