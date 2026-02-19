Xbox Game Pass’ Incredible New RPG Has Over 200 Hours of Content

Xbox Game Pass is being updated with three new games today, including one of the best RPGs ever made, complete with nearly 200 hours of content. How long the RPG in question is going to be available via the subscription service remains to be seen, but it has been made available to both Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass Premium subscribers across Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. The only XGP subscribers set to miss out on the new RPG are those subscribed at the Core level, which is the rebranded Xbox Live Gold.

More specifically, and as of February 19, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Premium subscribers across both console and PC can now download the following two games: Death Howl and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition. Meanwhile, EA Sports College Football 26 is now available to Ultimate subscribers. Obviously, both Death Howl and EA Sports College Football 26 are 2025 games, so these additions are noteworthy; however, the standout is still The Witcher 3. Not only has the base game of the great fantasy RPG been added, but the Complete Edition also comes with its two large expansion packs: Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine.

One of the Greatest RPGs Ever Made

When talking about the greatest RPGs of all time, and especially when narrowing down the conversation to the modern era, CD Projekt Red’s 2015 release The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is in discussion. This is evidenced by its 94 on Metacritic, as well as the fact that it has sold over 60 million copies to date, making it one of the best-selling games of all time. In fact, unless you count the combined sales of Pokémon Red/Green/Blue/Yellow, it is the best-selling game in the RPG genre ever, and it’s not even close.

If you played the game at launch, it is worth revisiting it on Xbox Series X, because this version has been substantially upgraded compared to the launch Xbox One version. Meanwhile, if you never checked out its 2015 and 2016 DLCs, Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine, this is a great time to remedy this. Both are equally great, and, in particular, Blood and Wine is some of the game’s best content.

Completionists will need about 175 hours with the base game alone. Meanwhile, between the two expansions, another 60 hours will need to be tacked on. Those who just want to experience the game’s main story could beat the RPG and its two expansions in about 75 hours; however, some of the game’s best content is its side content, so this is not the best way to play The Witcher 3.

If this new RPG addition doesn’t tickle your fancy, the good news for RPG fans is that another massive RPG is coming. More specifically, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is coming to the subscription service next month.

