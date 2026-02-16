Xbox Game Pass Teases Addition of One of 2025’s Best Games

Xbox has teased that one of the best games of 2025 should soon be coming to Xbox Game Pass. By all accounts, many of the most popular games of last year have already landed on Game Pass either at launch or later on. Titles like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, DOOM: The Dark Ages, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, Hollow Knight: Silksong, Ninja Gaiden 4, and Madden NFL 26 have been available on Game Pass alongside countless other games that released in 2025. Now, one acclaimed

Shared on the official Xbox Game Pass X account today, it was teased that Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 should soon be heading to the platform’s extensive library. This tease was a rather overt one, as Xbox shared an “email” that contained the word “Deliverance’d” in it when referring to an upcoming addition to Game Pass. This is almost unquestionably in reference to Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, which released a little over one year ago and was one of the best-reviewed games of 2025. In fact, KCD2 was even nominated for a number of Game of the Year awards, most notably at The Game Awards. As such, for it to be bound for Game Pass would be a big win for the service.

You can find the tease from Game Pass for yourself right here:

huh, that’s a weird way to spell “delivered” pic.twitter.com/zHL2tgxvpc — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) February 16, 2026

When Will This New Game Join Game Pass?

The one thing that’s not found in this Game Pass tease is when Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 will be joining the lineup. However, given the timing of this hint, it’s almost certainly going to drop this month. Xbox has already unveiled the first wave of games that will be joining Game Pass this month, but it hasn’t shared what will be launching in the back half of February. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 now seems poised to be one of these titles alongside a handful of others.

If true, this could result in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 heading to Xbox Game Pass in mere days. Typically, Xbox unveils its lineup of incoming Game Pass titles on Tuesdays, which means we’ll likely hear more about this tomorrow. If and when that happens, we’ll be sure to share the official news with you here on ComicBook.

