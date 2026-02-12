One of the Best Fantasy RPGs of the 2000s Gets Xbox Game Pass Stealth Release

One of the best fantasy RPGs of the 2000s, which also happens to be one of the great Blizzard games, just got stealth-released on Xbox Game Pass. And this new stealth release is available to both Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Premium subscribers. It is also available to both PC and console users. The latter includes both Xbox One and Xbox Series X users. The only XGP subscribers set to miss out are those subscribed to the cheapest, $10 a month Xbox Game Pass core tier, which is the old Xbox Live Gold, rebranded.

Those with either a Premium or Ultimate tier Xbox Game Pass subscription on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X can now check out, with their subscription, Diablo 2: Resurrected, a 2021 remaster of 2000’s Diablo II and its 2001 Lord of Destruction expansion. This is a complete stealth release that Microsoft did not communicate ahead of time, and it comes alongside an announcement that the 26-year-old action RPG is getting a new expansion over two decades later.

One of the 2000s’ Best Games

Diablo 2 was released in 2000 as a direct sequel to 1997’s Diablo, which began the franchise. And many consider it the best game in the franchise to date. To this end, it is widely considered one of the best RPGs of the 2000s, one of the best games of 2000, and one of the best Blizzard games of all time. Some may even elevate the former claim to one of the best RPGs of all time, not just the 2000s. To this end, when it was released, it earned an 88 on Metacritic, a very good score, but also a score some consider a little bit of an underrating.

Best Time Since 2021 to Play It

Obviously, the announcement of a new expansion, the first in over two decades, means now is a great time to check out Diablo 2 if you have never played it or revisit a nostalgia classic. It’s also a great opportunity for Diablo fans to put down Diablo 4 and get a refresh, especially considering Diablo 4 wasn’t what every Diablo fan wanted, and its post-launch support hasn’t been great either. Meanwhile, if you want to know more about the remaster specifically, its strengths and weaknesses, be sure to check out our official review of it.

How long Diablo 2: Resurrected is going to be available via Xbox Game Pass, we do not know. Microsoft does not disclose this information ever, and this time is no exception. This is an Activision-Blizzard game, which means an Xbox game, so it could be a permanent addition.

