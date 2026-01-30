Xbox Game Pass just added some classic Nintendo DS and Wii games. In the absence of compelling Xbox Game Pass day one games right now — the result of a lack of new video game releases in general — Microsoft has been relying on nostalgia this month. Whether this is by design or not, who knows? Probably not, but nonetheless, there have been some nostalgic additions.

Earlier this month, Xbox Game Pass added two of some of the best early 2000 EA games. Now, it has followed this up with a pair of games from the Nintendo DS and Wii era, also courtesy of EA. The games in question were Nintendo exclusives when they were released. Recently, they have been coming to modern platforms, though. This includes coming to Xbox Series X late last year. And now, they are on Xbox Game Pass, but they are limited to the PC version of the subscription service and the Ultimate tier. These games are MySims and its sequel, MySims Kingdom.

2007 and 2008 EA Games Return

For those unfamiliar with MySims, it is a spin-off of The Sims series that debuted in 2007 via the Nintendo DS and Nintendo Wii. Where The Sims focuses on households, MySims is about redeveloping a run-down town. It is also a bit more cartoony in comparison. Upon release, the EA Redwood Shores game earned a 68 on Metacritic, which isn’t great; however, it sold four million copies, so a sequel was released the following year, MySims Kingdom, which was the same game but set in a Medieval town. It had a similar reception, and it was followed by four more releases in the spin-off series, though there hasn’t been any release since 2010.

Beginning in 2024, the pair of games returned via a bundle that combined the two games into one product. That said, it is important to note that neither was remastered, just simply ported.

These are additions courtesy of EA Play, so they are permanently available via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Why they are PC only right now, we do not know, but this will presumably change in the future. Whether they will ever come to the Premium tier, though, we do not know. If they do, it probably won’t be for a while. Whatever the case, now that they are available via Xbox Game Pass, subscribers can purchase the bundle outright with an exclusive 20% discount.

