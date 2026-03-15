Xbox Game Pass Adds Huge Open-World RPG With Over 100 Hours of Content

Xbox Game Pass has a new open-world RPG, one of the best open-world RPGs of the 2020s, and a game that those who download should plan to allocate dozens of hours to see through to the end. Bare minimum, the game in question takes about 25-30 hours to mainline. Add the game’s plethora of side content, and this number is more like 60 to 65 hours. Completionists, meanwhile, will need at least 100 hours with this newly added open-world RPG.

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More specifically, both Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass Premium subscribers on Xbox Series X can now download and play the entirety of CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077. How long Cyberpunk 2077 will be available via the subscription service, Microsoft has not disclosed. The most common Game Pass contracts are one-year and two-year deals, though 6-month and 3-month contracts do happen. And of course, sometimes games are added for longer than this, but this is extra rare. Whatever the case, as long as the open-world RPG is available via the subscription service, subscribers can purchase it outright with an exclusive 20% discount.

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One of Gaming’s Best Comeback Stories

If No Man’s Sky didn’t exist, Cyberpunk 2077 would be unanimously the best comeback in the history of the industry. Many forget how disastrous its launch was in 2020 due to extreme performance issues, bugs galore, and over-promising. The issues were so bad nd the blowback so loud that PlayStation ended up removing the game from PSN and issuing refunds in an unprecedented move. You wouldn’t know any of this looking at the game in 2026. Through patches and more, CD Projekt Red realized the game’s potential, and in its current form, Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the best RPGs of the 2020s.

Unfortunately, while Cyberpunk 2077, the base game, has been added, the Phantom Liberty expansion has not been included. This is some of the best content in the game, and there are 20-30 hours of it, so it’s a meaty part of the game. And right now, it is not on sale, so those who enjoy Cyberpunk 2077 and end up wanting Phantom Liberty will need to hand over $30 to the Xbox Store.

Those who feel like they missed the boat and it’s not worth checking out in 2026, there are two things to consider. For one, it still holds up. Two, and more importantly, it is getting a sequel that will likely be one of the biggest releases of the year whenever it comes out. So, unless you want to miss out on its sequel, or at least miss out on experiencing it fully, you may want to check out the first game now that it is free.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.