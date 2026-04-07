Xbox Game Pass Lineup for April 2026 Confirmed (With Great News for Elder Scrolls & Cozy Game Fans)

April is going to be a pretty solid month for Xbox Game Pass subscribers at pretty much every tier. The subscription service has already confirmed several big Day One releases headed our way, including the long-anticipated arrival of Hades 2. But while they might be a highlight for many, Day One games are hardly the only monthly additions to the new rotation. And whether you like cozy games, sports sims, or The Elder Scrolls, there’s probably something to get excited about for April 2026.

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On April 7th, Xbox confirmed the full list of games headed our way for Wave 1 of April 2026. Typically, reveals come in waves, but this list runs from April 7th all the way through April 23rd. There could still be additional announcements headed our way, but as it stands, April 2026 is already pretty packed for new Xbox Game Pass additions. Here’s everything coming to Game Pass this month, plus what’s getting expanded from Premium to other tiers.

New Xbox Game Pass Games for April 2026

Image courtesy of Neoludic Games, Skystone Games, and 2P Games

First up, let’s cover the games that will be brand-new to the Xbox Game Pass service this month. This includes big Day One releases like Hades 2 and Vampire Crawlers, not to mention cozy hits like Tiny Bookshop and Planet Coaster 2.

Planet Coaster 2 – Available April 9th for Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, and PC Game Pass (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC)

– Available April 9th for Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, and PC Game Pass (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) Tiny Bookshop – Available April 10th for Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, and PC Game Pass (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC)

– Available April 10th for Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, and PC Game Pass (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) Hades 2 – Available April 14th for Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, and PC Game Pass (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC)

– Available April 14th for Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, and PC Game Pass (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) Replaced – Available April 14th for Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC)

– Available April 14th for Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) The Thaumaturge – Available April 14th for Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, and PC Game Pass (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC)

– Available April 14th for Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, and PC Game Pass (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) EA Sports NHL 26 – Available April 16th for Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass (Cloud and Xbox Series X|S)

– Available April 16th for Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass (Cloud and Xbox Series X|S) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Available April 17th for Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, and PC Game Pass (Cloud, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC)

– Available April 17th for Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, and PC Game Pass (Cloud, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) Vampire Crawlers – Available April 21st for Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC)

– Available April 21st for Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) Kiln – Available April 23rd for Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC)

In addition to these brand-new games headed to Game Pass, several titles are expanding beyond their current tiers.

Current Xbox Game Pass Games Expanding to Additional Tiers in April 2026

Image courtesy of Bethesda

Many games that are currently available for Game Pass Premium will be expanding to additional tiers in April. That means they’ll be available to more Xbox Game Pass subscribers. Highlights here include Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered making its way to the Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass tiers, ahead of Elder Scrolls Online getting added to PC Game Pass later this year. Here’s the full list of games expanding beyond Premium in April 2026:

DayZ – Currently on PC Game Pass, but expanding to Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, and Essential on April 8th

– Currently on PC Game Pass, but expanding to Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, and Essential on April 8th Endless Legend 2 (Game Preview) – Currently on Game Pass Premium, expanding to Ultimate and PC Game Pass on April 8th

(Game Preview) – Currently on Game Pass Premium, expanding to Ultimate and PC Game Pass on April 8th FBC: Firebreak – Currently on Premium, expanding to Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass on April 8th

– Currently on Premium, expanding to Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass on April 8th Football Manager 26 – Currently on Game Pass Premium. Both PC and Console editions will expand to Ultimate and PC Game Pass on April 13th

– Currently on Game Pass Premium. Both PC and Console editions will expand to Ultimate and PC Game Pass on April 13th The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered – Currently on Game Pass Premium, coming to Ultimate & PC Game Pass on April 16th

– Currently on Game Pass Premium, coming to Ultimate & PC Game Pass on April 16th Little Rocket Lab – Currently on Game Pass Premium, expanding to Ultimate & PC Game Pass on April 21st

– Currently on Game Pass Premium, expanding to Ultimate & PC Game Pass on April 21st Sopa: Tale of the Stolen Potato – Currently on Premium, coming to Ultimate & PC Game Pass on April 21st

Even if this does wind up being everything we get in April, it’s a pretty substantial list. However, it’s likely that we’ll see another wave of games to round out the month, too. For now, there should be a good mix of new games to try for every Xbox Game Pass tier.

Are you going to play any of these new arrivals when they hit Xbox Game Pass this month? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!