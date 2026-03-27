Xbox Game Pass Confirms 5 Day-One Games for April 2026

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass has five day-one games confirmed for April 2026. That said, the first two weeks of April will not have any Xbox Game Pass day-one games, as they are all coming in the latter half of the month. So, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers will need to be patient, but on the other side will be a new release from Xbox Game Studios, an Xbox Series X port of 2026’s highest-rated game, and a long-awaited Xbox exclusive.

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Replaced

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Replaced is a cinematic side-scrolling platformer from developer Sad Cat Studios and publishers Thunderful Games and Coatsink. It is notably an Xbox Series X console exclusive — and one that has been a long time coming at that — and is set to release on April 14. When it is released, it will be a debut release for the studio based in Belarus.

Hades 2

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Hades 2 was released last year via Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, and PC, and it was notably the highest-rated game of 2025. Developed and published by renowned indedpent studio Supergiant Games, it is set to come to Xbox Series X on April 14.

Aphelion

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Aphelion is a sci-fi action-adventure game with stealth elements from Don’t Nod, the studio best known for the Life is Strange series. It is set to release on April 28.

Kiln

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Kiln is from renowned developer Double Fine Productions, which itself is owned by Xbox, so this is an Xbox Game Studios release. As for the game itself, it is a team-based multiplayer party brawler set to release on April 23, with a PC open beta happening between April 9 and April 11.

Vampire Crawlers

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Vampire Crawlers: The Turbo Wildcard from Vampire Survivors, as it is fully called, is a roguelite deckbuilder spin-off from the Vampire Survivors developer, Poncle. It is set to release on April 21.

Every game above is coming to Xbox Series X and PC, minus Hades II, which is already on PC, and thus only coming to Xbox Series X. None of the titles are Xbox One-bound. To this end, there are currently no day-one Xbox Game Pass subscribers on Xbox One for the month of April.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the ongoing video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.