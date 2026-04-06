Xbox Game Pass Users Praise First-Person Shooter as “Masterpiece”

Xbox Game Pass subscribers have big praise for a classic game available via the subscription service, one that will, in particular, appeal to first-person shooter fans and sci-fi fans. The game in question is one of the great first-person shooters of all time, but it is also 25 years old, so many newer gamers have never experienced it. Those who haven’t should remedy this, and thankfully, it holds up very well in the modern day, thanks to a 2011 remaster that brought the classic closer to modernity.

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Back in 2001, Microsoft Game Studios — as it was known at this time — and Bungie specifically released the first Halo game, Halo: Combat Evolved, which has been in the news a lot lately because it’s getting a remake later this year. In fact, it is rumored to shadow drop soon. Modern Halo Studios — 343 Industries rebranded — doesn’t hold a candle to prime Bungie, though, and so there is no reason to expect this remake to deliver. In the meantime, Xbox fans have been revisiting the original, courtesy of its Xbox 360 remaster in 2011.

Over on the Xbox Game Pass Reddit page, specifically, one of the top posts is a post dedicated to the 25-year-old classic, hailing it as a “masterpiece.”

“Halo: Combat Evolved on Xbox Series X is still a masterpiece,” reads the post in question. “Holds up better than most new games.”

via reddit

“My favorite saga and demonstrating its potential on the Xbox Series X,” reads one of the comments in agreement. Another comment adds, “I completely agree and have no idea why they’re remaking it. This remaster is still excellent.”

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Halo: Combat Evolved is a permanent addition to Xbox Game Pass, and is available across three tiers: Ultimate, Premium, and PC. The only tier that is not available via is Essential. With the remake imminent, it is arguably a bad time to check out this classic, but as noted, we do not expect this remake to be great. More than this, it is not a completely faithful remake. Rather, it’s set to make some major changes and “improvements.” To this end, this remaster will be a better experience for those who want the 2001 experience without the 2001 graphics, but with 2011 graphics.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the various conversations happening right now on the ComicBook Forum.