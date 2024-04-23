Xbox Game Pass Adds Three New Games to its Cheapest Tier

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate can be an expensive investment each month. While the subscription service can be a really great bargain, some users will get more out of it than others. Luckily, there's also Xbox Game Pass Core, a much cheaper option for subscribers with a smaller library. Game Pass Core debuted last year with a library of 36 games, including favorites like Among Us, Fallout 4, and Vampire Survivors. Today, that list grew just a little bit bigger with the addition of three new games: Deep Rock Galactic, Superhot: Mind Control Delete, and Wreckfest.

While these three games might not have the same name recognition of Game Pass Ultimate additions like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, they're all games that have gotten strong critical praise over the years; the Metacritic scores for Deep Rock Galactic, Superhot: Mind Control Delete, and Wreckfest range from 78 to 85. That's pretty strong, and anyone that has Xbox Game Pass Core should give them a chance if they're looking to try something new. The beauty of Xbox Game Pass is that it gets subscribers to try something they might not have otherwise, and it's possible all of these games might have flown under the radar.

Deep Rock Galactic

Developed by Ghost Ship Games, Deep Rock Galactic is a first-person shooter with single-player and co-op multiplayer. The game has long been a staple of the standard version of Xbox Game Pass, and now those that subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Core can see what they've been missing out on! Players navigate procedurally generated caves, where they have a specific goal to accomplish. Prior to the start of each mission, players choose between four different character classes, which has an impact on the weapons and tools they use. Of course, this is a first-person shooter, which means players will also have to contend with enemies, and these caves will be filled with alien opponents.

Superhot: Mind Control Delete

Like Deep Rock Galactic, Superhot: Mind Control Delete is a first-person shooter. A sequel to the original Superhot, Mind Control Delete builds on the premise of the first game, while adding new roguelike elements. The game wasn't quite as well-received as the original, but Game Pass Core subscribers can give it a shot and see if it appeals to them.

Wreckfest

For those looking for something that isn't a first-person shooter, Wreckfest is a racing game developed by Bugbear Entertainment. Unlike racers like Forza Horizon, Wreckfest puts a big focus on destruction. Players can participate in both traditional races as well as demolition derbies, and the game's cars can get absolutely obliterated throughout. Many of the games available through Xbox Game Pass Core feature online elements, and Wreckfest is no exception, but the game also has a single-player campaign for those that prefer to stick to race solo.

