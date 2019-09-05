Xbox Game Pass Adds Two New Games Today

Today, Xbox Game Pass added not one, but two new games to its vast library of titles. More specifically, Microsoft has added one of 2018’s best indie games to the service, Dead Cells, and the Metal Gear Solid HD Collection, which comes with two games. In other words, there’s technically three games joining the line-up today. Both titles are now available to download for free to all Xbox Game Pass subscribers, if you’re on Xbox One that is. It appears the two games are not available on Xbox Game Pass for PC.

For those that don’t know: Metal Gear Solid HD Collection includes both Metal Gear Solid 2 and Metal Gear Solid 3, two classic games that Metal Gear fans will need no excuse to revisit. Meanwhile, Dead Cells, a roguelike metrodvania, released last year to critical-acclaim. The award-winning game is developed by Motion Twin, and is widely considered one of the best titles of 2018.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So we added two more games today but one of the games is actually two games bundled into one game so technically we added three more games today pic.twitter.com/Ajb0ittdIc — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) September 5, 2019

Dead Cells:

“Dead Cells puts you in control of a failed alchemic experiment trying to figure out what’s happening on a sprawling, ever-changing and seemingly cursed Island,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Immortal but crippled, your last resort is to take over bodies in order to move, explore… and fight. While you may well be immortal, the corpses you possess are not. Each time your host is destroyed, you will be sent back to the dungeon to find yourself a new one and start again…

“Experience a Roguevania, mixing an interconnected world, branching paths and unlockable skills with the constant adrenaline-pumping threat of permadeath. No checkpoints. You either vanquish the final boss in one go or you try again. However, you keep some of your progress for successive runs new paths you’ve unlocked, access to new levels, mutations, abilities and weapons. Tough but fair combat, responsive controls, challenging foes, and of course, the emergency panic roll to get you out of trouble make for a visceral and cathartic action game.”

Metal Gear Solid HD Collection:

“From the critically acclaimed director, Hideo Kojima, Metal Gear Solid HD Collection offers a handful of the most popular Metal Gear Solid titles from the past in true HD for the first time ever,” reads a pitch of the collection. “Featuring two complete games, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, the HD Collection offers old and new fans a chance to experience the epic game play, design and storytelling of the MGS franchise.”

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two with your thoughts or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Will you be playing either of these games via Xbox Game Pass?