Four New Xbox Game Pass Games Announced, Including Saints Row

Today during a new episode of Inside Xbox, Microsoft revealed not one, not two, not three, but four games coming to Xbox Game Pass. However, if you’re an Xbox Game Pass subscriber on Xbox One or Xbox One X, bad news, none of the games are for you. Each of the four additions are for Xbox Game Pass on PC. That said, if you’re a subscriber to the games service on PC, you have some great games to look forward to, including a Saints Row title. More specifically, Xbox Game Pass on PC has added Bad North, Saints Row IV: Re-Elected, Cities Skylines, and Dirt Rally 2.0.

For those that don’t know: Xbox Game Pass is a Netflix-style subscription service that gives you a vast library of a few hundred games that’s being updated almost weekly with new additions and subtractions. In addition to allowing you to download a boatload of games onto your platform of choice, you get access to Xbox published games at launch. But wait there’s more: there’s also exclusive discounts and the ability to play certain games early. And all of this only costs $10 a month.

That all said, below, you can read more about each game:

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected – “The US President must save the Earth from alien overlord Zinyak using an arsenal of superpowers and strange weapons in the wildest open world game ever. The epic conclusion to the game that changed all the rules! The Saints have gone from the crackhouse to the White House—but the Earth has been invaded and it’s up to you to free the world from Overlord Zinyak and his alien empire. With homies new and old by your side, and an arsenal of superpowers and strange weapons, you must save the world in the wildest open world game ever!”

Bad North – “Bad North is a charming but brutal real-time tactics roguelite. Defend your idyllic island kingdom against a horde of Viking invaders, as you lead the desperate exodus of your people. Command your loyal subjects to take full tactical advantage of the unique shape of each island. Everything is at stake: fail, and watch the blood of your subjects stain the ground red.”

Cities Skylines – “Cities: Skylines is a modern take on the classic city simulation. The game introduces new game play elements to realize the thrill and hardships of creating and maintaining a real city whilst expanding on some well-established tropes of the city building experience.”

Dirt Rally 2.0 – “DiRT Rally 2.0 dares you to carve your way through a selection of iconic rally locations from across the globe, in the most powerful off-road vehicles ever made, knowing that the smallest mistake could end your stage.”

For more news, media, and information on Xbox Game Pass, be sure to check out all of our past and latest coverage of the subscription service by clicking right here.