Xbox Game Pass Gets New Day-One Horror Game

Xbox Game Pass subscribers should be no strangers to getting day-one releases at this point, and this week, players got yet another one. A gruesome, moody, atmospheric horror game called Scorn that comes from developer Ebb Software has landed on Xbox Game Pass for those with an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S console. It won't take you long to beat either (once you master its mechanics, that is), which makes it a worthwhile Xbox Game Pass endeavor if you're at all interested in it.

Scorn's been previewed a couple of times over the year and is one of the more recognizable Xbox console exclusives planned for this year. It's distinct environment and style which has drawn comparisons to the Alien movies and works from H.E. Giger has made it pretty recognizable during Xbox showcases throughout the past couple of months, and now, it's finally arrived.

"Scorn is an atmospheric first-person horror adventure game set in a nightmarish universe of odd forms and somber tapestry. It is designed around the idea of 'being thrown into the world,'" a preview of the game from the Xbox site said. "Isolated and lost inside this dream-like world, you will explore different interconnected regions in a non-linear fashion. The unsettling environment is a character itself. Every location contains its own theme (story), puzzles and characters that are integral in creating a cohesive world. Throughout the game you will open up new areas, acquire different skill sets, weapons, various items and try to comprehend the sights presented to you."

From our own experience playing through Scorn, it's far from a traditional horror game. Those looking for jump scares will be disappointed – it's much more focused on body horror and the discovery of horrific elements and revelations than it is on things rushing towards players or popping out of corners.

"Horror" is still the genre it best fits in, however, with "puzzle game" being a close second since the vast majority of Scorn consists of solving puzzles. It's got some shooting, but it's far from a shooter, so again, don't be swayed by claims of it being an FPS.

Scorn takes about eight hours to beat once you figure out how its challenges work. It's now out on Xbox Game Pass, but if you aren't subscribed, it's also available for purchase and is priced at $39.99.