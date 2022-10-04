Xbox Game Pass Unveils 9 New Games for October 2022

Microsoft has revealed the first slate of games that will be coming to Xbox Game Pass throughout the month of October 2022. Based on previous announcements from Xbox, we already had a pretty good idea on paper of what titles Game Pass would be getting within the month. Now that we've seen every game in question that will be arriving in the coming days and weeks, it only further reiterates that October should be a strong month for the service.

In total, Microsoft has unveiled that nine games will be coming to Xbox Game Pass in the early weeks of this month. These new additions begin arriving today with the addition of Chivalry 2 and will be followed by two more arrivals by the end of this week. These titles will then continue to be slowly rolled out on a steady cadence leading up to October 18th with the launch of A Plague Tale: Requiem.

Here's every game that has been confirmed for the first few weeks of October with Xbox Game Pass:

Chivalry 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available Now



Medieval Dynasty (Xbox Series X|S) – October 6



The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season (PC) – October 6



The Walking Dead: Season Two (PC) – October 6



Costume Quest (Cloud and Console) – October 11



Eville (Console and PC) – October 11



Dyson Sphere Program (PC) – October 13



Scorn (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – October 14



A Plague Tale: Requiem (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – October 18



As you can see, what makes this Xbox Game Pass lineup for October so strong is that it features a number of day one releases. While the aforementioned A Plague Tale: Requiem is likely the most notable game of the bunch, Scorn, Eville, and Dyson Sphere Program are all hitting the subscription platform on the first day of their respective launches as well. Microsoft has continued to invest heavily in third-party day one additions to Game Pass over the course of the past year or so, and that is clearly shown with what's soon joining the software library.

What do you think about this slate of titles coming to Xbox Game Pass this month? Is there anything here that you're specifically going to look to play for yourself? Let me know down in the comments section or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.