Xbox Game Pass Adds PS4 and Nintendo Switch Exclusives

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate have new games, including a former PS4 exclusive and a former Nintendo Switch exclusive. Today, Microsoft treated Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC to five new games. Of these five games, only three have been added to the console version of the subscription service, however, all five have been added to the PC version of the subscription service.

The most notable addition is Yakuza 6. Not only is it the biggest and most popular game of the five, but before today, it was a PS4 exclusive. Developed by Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and published by Sega, it debuted back in 2016 via the PS4, but only in Japan. In 2018, it came west, and now it's available on Xbox One and PC as well.

The second most notable new game is Octopath Traveler, a former Nintendo Switch exclusive that debuted on Switch back in 2018 via Acquire and Square Enix. Since then, it's come to PC, Google Stadia, and now Xbox One.

The third most notable game is likely Genesis Noir, mostly because it's a brand new release that's technically not out until tomorrow. Developed by Feral Cat Den and published by Fellow Traveller, it's been added to all versions of the subscription service alongside the pair of games above.

The remaining two games -- Supraland and Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Ultimate Edition -- have been added to the PC version and only the PC version. The former debuted back in 2019 via Supra Games and the latter hit in 2018 via RPG masters Obsidian Entertainment.

Well? are you gonna play the games or just stare at the picture pic.twitter.com/5UnB8rBrCZ — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) March 25, 2021

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available for $10 and $15 a month, respectively.