Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Reveals When EA Play Is Being Added

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is going to be a major draw for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and the addition of EA Play should add to the service's overall appeal. Microsoft has revealed that EA Play will be added to Game Pass Ultimate starting on November 10th, the launch day of the Xbox Series X/S. For those that are planning to subscribe to the service through Xbox All Access, this should give newcomers to the Xbox brand a lot of games to play immediately on launch day! The Tweet announcing the news can be found embedded below.

We have some important EA Play related news to share with you todayhttps://t.co/5Zzp2ZZ6Q3 pic.twitter.com/70QerIFoO2 — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) September 29, 2020

Formerly known as EA Access, EA Play gives subscribers the ability to play a number of games published by the company, including titles like Rocket Arena, The Sims 4, and Star Wars: Battlefront II. Xbox Game Pass already offers users access to more than 100 titles, so the addition should bolster an already impressive streaming library.

Video game streaming has proven to be a pretty difficult sell for gamers. Last year saw the release of Google Stadia, and the service has thus far failed to garner a lot of mainstream interest. A big part of the problem is that Stadia does not offer a significant number of titles, and the games that have been added to the service have been previously made available on other platforms. While many of EA Play's titles fit that same description, Game Pass will offer first-party Xbox games on the same day that they release in stores and online. For that reason alone, Game Pass will be a strong option for those looking to save money, and for those interested in the game streaming concept.

Of course, it remains to be seen whether or not gamers will truly embrace Game Pass Ultimate. There are a lot of gamers that still prefer physical releases, and there is a lot of incentive in being able to sell back titles that players have lost interest in. Additionally, some Xbox fans might not be interested in paying for a subscription service. If video game streaming is going to find mainstream support, however, it seems that Game Pass could be the service to do it, and additions like EA Play will only help that cause.

Are you excited for EA Play to be added to Xbox Game Pass? What do you think of the service?