Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Have One Day to Grab Free Download Before It’s Gone for Good

Xbox Game Pass subscribers will need to act quickly if they want to get a free download on the service before it’s gone forever. Generally speaking, any games that are released on Game Pass never stick around for good. On a long enough timeline, anything outside of Xbox’s own first-party games end up being removed from the subscription platform. When they do, they’re no longer playable through Game Pass and instead have to be purchased outright. In one rare instance, though, this isn’t proving to be true, which means that Game Pass will want to claim the freebie even if they don’t plan on playing the game it correlates with.

As of this moment, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can snag the expansion pass for Persona 3 Reload as part of their membership. When Persona 3 Reload launched this past year, it was immediately added to Game Pass as a day-one title. Later in the year, Atlus announced new DLC for P3 Reload that was headlined by the story add-on Episode Aigis: The Answer. Like the base game, this expansion and all other DLC was available at no cost to Game Pass members.

“After unravelling the mysteries of the Dark Hour, fighting epic battles through Tartarus, and all the unforgettable events of Persona 3 Reload, the S.E.E.S. members find themselves trapped in a never-ending March 31st,” says the Episode Aigis description. “Journey through the Abyss of Time as Aigis, undertake new challenges, and uncover the cause of this strange fate and the truth of what happened on that day… Delve into this final chapter now with cutting-edge graphics, modernized quality-of-life features, fresh animations and UI, and a rearranged soundtrack.”

What makes the Persona 3 Reload expansion on Xbox Game Pass unique, however, is that it is something that Game Pass members can still own once it leaves the service. Specifically, the removal of this Persona 3 Reload DLC on Game Pass is set to happen tomorrow, January 31st. After this date, the expansion pass will no longer be claimable, but those who previously did grab it will still own it in a permanent capacity.

In short, free giveaways like this on Xbox Game Pass pretty much never happen. Even if your Game Pass membership were to expire, the license for this Persona 3 Reload expansion pass would still belong to you whether you own the base game or not. As a result, even if you have no intention of actually playing P3 Reload right now, you should still take advantage of this ridiculous offer. If you don’t, you’ll instead have to pay $35 for the expansion pass in the future.