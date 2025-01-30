Xbox Store Trick Is Giving Users a Free Xbox 360 Game

One of the most acclaimed Xbox 360 games to ever release is now free to download thanks to a strange trick on the Xbox storefront. Despite being well over 15 years old, many Xbox 360 games are still easily playable on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S platforms thanks to each console’s forward compatibility with the 360. Now, for those looking to revisit the games that stem from this era, an accident on Xbox’s part has resulted in one former Xbox 360 exclusive now being handed out for the whopping price of $0.

Spotted by Wario64, the 2010 Xbox 360 action-adventure title Alan Wake can now be downloaded for those who are willing to jump through a couple of simple hoops. Specifically, the version of the game that’s free is that of Alan Wake Remastered, which is its 2021 revamp for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. The way that Xbox users can get Alan Wake Remastered for free is by claiming a free trial of its sequel, Alan Wake 2, on the Xbox Store. Once this is done, Alan Wake Remastered should then appear for free and can be added to your Xbox library at no cost.

It’s worth noting that this deal is likely one that is completely accidental on Xbox’s part. As such, this loophole could be closed at any point. And even if you do happen to snag Alan Wake Remastered while it’s free in this manner, Xbox might revoke the license from your game library later on.

Regardless of what ends up happening with this situation, though, it’s best to just grab Alan Wake Remastered for nothing if you’re able to do so. A free game is a free game, even if you don’t intend to play it soon.

“In this award-winning cinematic action-thriller, troubled author Alan Wake embarks on a desperate search for his missing wife, Alice. Following her mysterious disappearance from the Pacific Northwest town of Bright Falls, he discovers pages of a horror story he has supposedly written, but he has no memory of.

Wake is soon forced to question his sanity, as page by page, the story comes true before his eyes: a hostile presence of supernatural darkness is taking over everyone it finds, turning them against him. He has no choice but to confront the forces of darkness armed only with his flashlight, a handgun and what remains of his shredded mind. His nightmarish journey to find answers to the mind-bending mystery he faces will lead him into the terrifying depths of the night.

Alan Wake Remastered offers the complete experience, with the main game and its two story expansions – The Signal and The Writer – in stunning new 4K visuals. The tense, episodic story is packed with unexpected twists, heart-stopping cliff hangers, and intense bursts of combat where it takes more than bullets to banish the darkness. The game’s cutscenes, quirky cast of characters, and the majestic Pacific Northwest vistas have been enhanced for an experience that delivers as much on its visual impact as its unnerving atmosphere.”