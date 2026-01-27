Spider-Man’s 7 Best Gadgets

Spider-Man is one of Marvel’s most popular heroes and has practically been the face of the company for decades now. No matter what odds he faces, whether it be the Sinister Six or the unstoppable Juggernaut, the Web-Slinger has always come out on top. Unlike behemoths like the Hulk, Spider-Man doesn’t succeed because he’s overwhelmingly more powerful than his adversaries. More often than not, he wins by outsmarting his opponents. One of the biggest ways Peter’s smarts manifest is through his inventions. Everyone knows that Spider-Man has incredible powers, but it’s his repertoire of gadgets that gives him the edge that his powers can’t always provide.

Today, we’re going to be taking a look at seven of Spider-Man’s best gadgets and inventions from over the years, and talking about how useful they were to the Wall-Crawler. Although Spidey is known for being perpetually broke and slugging it out with his fists, he’s actually used quite a few pieces of tech over the years. So, without further ado, let’s speculate on which Spidey gadget is the best of the best.

7) Spider-Mobile

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

If you know anything about Spider-Man, then you know that his preferred method of travel is swinging from the rooftops. A car, understandably, cannot do that, and that’s why Spider-Man himself does not like the Spider-Mobile at all. It was actually made as a part of a promotion by Corona Motors, which Spidery only agreed to because he desperately needed cash. He definitely did not like the Spider-Mobile, but it’s still cropped up a few times over the years. Spider-Man driving literally just makes him less effective, but man, I would personally still love to drive a Spider-Man-themed buggy around town.

6) Spider-Bots

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

This army of miniature spiderlings was actually created by Otto Octavius during his time as the Superior Spider-Man. They’re hand-sized observation drones that constantly survey the city, looking out for anything that might catch their master’s eye. The Spider-Bots are equipped with top-of-the-line sensors of all kinds and transmit data directly into Spidey’s mask, forming a web of information that covers the entirety of New York City. These adorable critters have actually shown up in quite a few Spider-Man adaptations, including as collectibles in Insomniac’s Spider-Man 2. Peter might not have a battalion of morally questionable spider-spyware anymore, but you cannot deny their effectiveness.

5) Spider-Belt Camera

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Back when Peter’s main source of income was selling pictures to the Daily Bugle, he had to find a way to snap pictures without missing out on the action. He got creative and installed a miniature camera in his belt, which let him get up close and personal shots of the villains he fought and some wild angles of the places he visited. This was a major weight off Peter’s shoulders, although I’m not sure how the angles that only someone on the ceiling could have gotten didn’t tip everyone he worked with off to his secret identity. Unfortunately, in the modern age of high-res cameras that can fit inside glasses, this invention was retired as a product of its time.

4) Spider-Signal

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Back in the day, Spider-Man had his own special light that competed with the Bat-Signal. The twist was that, instead of calling the hero to its location, Spidey shone it on his enemies to announce his arrival. It was basically a warning that they were about to get their butts webbed to the wall. It’s actually very funny that Spider-Man legitimately only did this to intimidate his foes, although it did double as a flashlight when he was in the dark. Personally, I’d love to see the Spider-Signal make a comeback, if only for the hilarity it would be sure to cause.

3) Spider-Armor

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Spider-Man is definitely best known for his acrobatic style, dodging whatever hits he can. However, when he decides that he needs some extra protection, he dons his bulletproof Spider-Armor, which both covers him and comes equipped with heavy-duty toys of his own. The original silver armor was an instant fan-favorite, and Spidey has actually created four different versions of it over the years, each more advanced than the last. The Spider-Armor’s most recent incarnation was as his main suit during his stint running Parker Industries, although he lost this advanced suit and all of his money when the company was dismantled.

2) Spider-Tracer

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

These miniature devices emit a specific radio signal that keys into the Wall-Crawler’s Spider-Sense, letting him track them across all distances. Peter originally designed the Spider-Tracers so that he could keep an eye on Doc Ock after he was released from prison, but over the years, has adapted them to fit every kind of tracking endeavor. These Tracers have let Peter follow his enemies to the ends of the Earth and come to the rescue of quite a few of his loved ones. They might not come up all that much anymore, but they are easily one of the most useful items that Peter has ever crafted.

1) Web-Shooters

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

What item could take the number one spot other than the Spider-pattented web-shooters? They are one of the most iconic things about Spider-Man, letting him zip around and outmaneuver enemies that are far stronger and faster than him. These bad boys give Spidey a whole extra dimension to fight in, and have proved time and again that they are essential to everything that makes Spider-Man the hero that he is. Believe it or not, they were actually even more versatile back in the day. Spidey was able to make practically anything out of webs, from weapons to parachutes. Spider-Man’s webs are his best gadget of all, being synonymous with Spider-Man himself.

