Xbox Game Pass Is Losing a Beloved RPG Soon

It’s been a solid past month for Xbox Game Pass as a whole. After receiving new titles in What Remains of Edith Finch, Torchlight III, and Injustice 2 to name a few, the service will now be shedding a few games as we kick off February. One of these games, in particular, might be a blow to those who love the RPG genre.

The new list of games leaving Xbox Game Pass at the start of February have now been unveiled. In total, five titles are exiting the subscription service in the coming weeks, one of which is that of Final Fantasy XV. Previously, Square Enix’s most recent numbered entry in the long-running RPG series was available across both console and PC iterations of Xbox Game Pass, but this will finally be coming to an end.

If you’re a Final Fantasy fan and are bummed to hear about this development, well, it's not all bad. Xbox has already announced that it has plans to bring more Final Fantasy games to Game Pass over the course of 2021. For now, we don’t know exactly when these other installments in the series will be arriving, but we should start to hear more soon.

As for the other four games leaving Xbox Game Pass soon, it’s a lineup that has quite a bit of diversity when it comes to genre type. Indivisible, Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour, and Sea Salt are all leaving Game Pass for PC and console alongside Final Fantasy XV. Lastly, Devolver Digital’s Gris will be the final game joining this slate on the way out the door. Unlike all of the other games mentioned here though, Gris was only available for the PC segment of Game Pass.

Luckily, if you’re saddened to hear that these games are on their way out, you still have time to play each of them. These changes won’t take effect permanently until two weeks from today on February 1, 2021. So if you want to give any of these games a shot before then, you best get a jump on it right away.

As for the future of Xbox Game Pass, we should start to hear more about the titles heading to the service in February pretty soon. Until that time, you can keep up with all of our ongoing coverage related to the platform right here.