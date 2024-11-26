Xbox Game Pass Just Added 2024’s Most Underrated Gem

Xbox Game Pass just added a new game that is one of the most popular of the year with those who have played it. Throughout 2024, Game Pass has added some pretty big-name titles. Games like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, MLB The Show 24, and Dead Island 2 have been added at various times throughout the year. And while today’s new addition to Game Pass isn’t a AAA title like these previous games in mention, it’s one that has received nothing but praise.

As of today, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can check out Nine Sols. Released earlier in the year on PC, Nine Sols has come to Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One platforms today, which makes this technically a day-one addition for Game Pass. Developed by Red Candle Games, Nine Sols is a 2D action title that features combat inspired by Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Typically, the game retails for $29.99, but it can now be snagged for “free” with a Game Pass Ultimate membership.

While this elevator pitch for Nine Sols might sound interesting enough on its own, it’s the game’s reception that makes it that much more compelling. Nine Sols has a strong 83/100 aggregate review score on Metacritic, with users rating it even higher at an average 8.7/10 score. On Steam, Nine Sols has even received a rare “Overwhelmingly Positive” rating, which is the highest such designation that the platform offers, after over 14,000 user reviews. Given how popular it has been with players, it’s clear that Nine Sols is a title that Game Pass subscribers who love action games need to download and check out for themselves.

You can learn more about Nine Sols by checking out its latest trailer and official description below.

Nine Sols

“Nine Sols is a lore-rich, hand-drawn 2D action-platformer with Sekiro-inspired, deflection-based combat. Embark on a journey of Asian fantasy, explore a land once ruled by an ancient alien race, and follow a vengeful hero on a quest to slay the 9 Sols—the powerful rulers of this forsaken realm.