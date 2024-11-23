Xbox Game Pass Users Warned to “Beware” of Huge New Day One Game

Xbox Game Pass users have been warned to “beware” of the a huge new day one game added to the subscription service. One of the big appeals of Xbox Game Pass compared to PlayStation Plus is not its library of games. The PS Plus library is arguably much more impressive than the Xbox Game Pass library. However, Xbox Game Pass has day one games at a much higher frequency, which offers a ton of savings potential for those who typically buy games at release.

To this end, this week a major Xbox Game Pass day one game dropped that will surely tempt many subscribers into downloading it. That said, Xbox fans should beware of some problems with the game.

For those that missed it, the long-awaited Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl released this week on November 20. Unfortunately, the new game from GSC Game World has some considerable performance and technical issues. A quick look at the game’s 78 on Metacritic or the fact that it sold one million copies in 24 hours may not indicate as much, but it does.

To this end, over on the Xbox Game Pass Reddit page users have been warned about these issues. Thankfully, many of these issues can be fixed with future updates, but those on Xbox Game Pass interested in checking out Stalker 2 may want to give it a few weeks before doing so. By then, many of the game’s launch issues should be resolved.

“Fans are praising a game for the idea of what it could one day become, but the game’s state right now is rough, warns another fan. “I can’t in good faith blindly recommend a game just because I’m a fan. Stalker 2 needs more time.”

While Stalker 2 does not run as poorly on Xbox consoles as it does PC, there are still plenty of inconsistencies and issues, especially on Xbox Series S. While some users on Xbox are reporting minimal issues, others are reporting significant issues. And this is always the case with performance and technical issues, they often manifest at random.

I really wanted to love Stalker 2, but I can’t recommend it right now—especially if you’re on an Xbox Series S. The performance issues are rough, with frame drops and stuttering ruining the experience. Here’s hoping they patch it soon. Here's gameplay of the Series S version,… pic.twitter.com/4KGSas45Fm — Pop Trend Central (@PopTrendCentral) November 20, 2024

