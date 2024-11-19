New Xbox Game Pass Lineup Includes 3 Day-One Games

Microsoft has revealed its lineup of games coming to Xbox Game Pass in the second half of November 2024 and it’s notably headlined by a trio of day-one additions. Perhaps more than anything else, one of the biggest selling points of Xbox Game Pass is when Microsoft adds new titles to the service the same day as their worldwide release. This was most prominently seen in 2024 with Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, which came to Game Pass at the end of October. And while nothing else that Microsoft brings to Game Pass this year will likely surpass that of Black Ops 6, November is about to end on quite a high note.

Detailed on the Xbox website today, it was shared that six more games will be coming to Xbox Game Pass before November wraps up. These releases begin today with Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, which is a day-one title for all Game Pass verticals. It will then be joined in the coming day by Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl, which while being a third-party game is also a day-one arrival. This trio of day-one additions will then be rounded out next week by Nine Sols. Although Nine Sols launched earlier in the year on PC, its release on Game Pass will coincide with its launch on Xbox consoles.

Here’s everything that will be landing on Xbox Game Pass in the coming days:

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 (Console, PC, Cloud) – Available Today

(Console, PC, Cloud) – Available Today Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl (Console, PC, Cloud) – November 20

(Console, PC, Cloud) – November 20 Little Kitty, Big City (Console) – November 20

(Console) – November 20 PlateUp! (Console) – November 20

(Console) – November 20 Nine Sols (Console, PC, Cloud) – November 26

(Console, PC, Cloud) – November 26 Aliens: Dark Descent (Console, PC, Cloud) – November 27

If this wasn’t already great enough, it’s known that Xbox Game Pass subscribers have another major release on the horizon in early December. That game in question is Indiana Jones and the Great Circle from Bethesda and MachineGames. The Indiana Jones video game has been progressively shown off more by Xbox over the course of this year and should be the final major release for Game Pass subscribers. When taking Indiana Jones into account with what’s coming here in November, it will without a doubt be a fantastic stretch for the service over the next few weeks.