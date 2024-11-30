Xbox Game Pass Brings Back $1 Deal Ahead of Huge Release Next Week

The best Xbox Game Pass deal is back after being removed earlier in the year before the release of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. More specifically, Microsoft has brought back the $1 Xbox Game Pass deal. Unfortunately, it is not the $1 one-month subscription Xbox Game Pass once offered, but has been dormant since 2023. Rather, it is the two-week $1 subscription.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To this end, new subscribers to Xbox Game Pass can net 14 days of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $1. There are some catches though. The first is that unlike before, this deal is limited to the PC version of Xbox Game Pass, and thus is not available for the console version of the subscription service.

The second catch is the subscription auto-renews so after the 14 days you will be signed up for a one month subscription, which will repeat perpetually, costing $20 a pop every renew.

That said, this offer comes at a great time as next week Xbox and Bethesda are set to release Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, which will be available via Xbox Game Pass the moment it releases. And if this wasn’t enough Stalker 2 also just released last week, and it is also available via Xbox Game Pass. Of course, 14 days is plenty enough time to check out one or even both of these games.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle:

“Uncover one of history’s greatest mysteries in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, a first-person, single-player adventure set between the events of Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade. The year is 1937, sinister forces are scouring the globe for the secret to an ancient power connected to the Great Circle, and only one person can stop them—Indiana Jones. You’ll become the legendary archaeologist in this cinematic action-adventure game from MachineGames, the award-winning studio behind the recent Wolfenstein series, and executive produced by Hall of Fame game designer Todd Howard.”

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl

“Chornobyl Exclusion Zone has changed dramatically after the second massive explosion in year 2006. Violent mutants, deadly anomalies, and warring factions have made the Zone a very tough place to survive. It turned out that the center of the Zone hides the source of incredible power. Nevertheless, artifacts of unbelievable value attracted many people called S.T.A.L.K.E.R.s, who entered the Zone for their own risk striving to make a fortune out of it or even to find the Truth concealed in the Heart of Chornobyl.”

How long this $1 Xbox Game Pass deal will stick around this time, we don’t know. Microsoft does not disclose this information. What the past suggests though is it will not stick around permanently.

For more Xbox Game Pass coverage — including all of the latest Xbox Game Pass news, all of the latest Xbox Game Pass rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Xbox Game Pass deals — click here.