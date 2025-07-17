Upcoming Horror Gacha Game Clears First Milestone With New Trailer Released Today

Epic Seven creators Smilegate and Super Creative’s soon-to-be-released horror gacha game, Chaos Zero Nightmare, put out a new trailer today that is generating hype for its pre-registration period. The game had recently surpassed a significant pre-registration milestone ahead of its upcoming release, which will be available in Korean, Japanese, and English.

The trailer, titled “Zero Out All Despair,” showed off gameplay and character intros for some of its collectible cast. This tactical game will have players battling through various modes while confronting deliciously creepy horror monsters that nicely contrast with the cuter chibi-style character design of the heroes. Players will grapple with card game and roguelite mechanics as they navigate the turn-based combat while building up their agents. The game’s promotional material emphasizes its unique horror and sci-fi elements, which will cause “endless despair” to the characters in Chaos Zero Nightmare.

“A genre-defying RPG that takes immersion to the next level, featuring high-quality 2D illustrations and full voice acting,” says a GM note for the game.

After opening up pre-registrations for the game on July 9th, it only took Chaos Zero Nightmare a few days to reach its first 200,000 pre-registration milestone.

Players who pre-register during the event period have the opportunity to earn milestone rewards upon the game’s launch. There are additional reward milestones at 500,000, 1 million, 1.5 million, and 2 million. While there hasn’t been an officially confirmed release date, the IOS store currently lists the game as “expected October 15th, 2025.” However, this date is likely to be a placeholder, so interested players should stay tuned for a more official announcement.

The team behind Chaos Zero Nightmare’s development is perhaps best known in the gacha space for the title Epic Seven, a well-received entry into the genre that is still running strong after seven years, nearly a lifetime in the genre. While nowhere near current industry behemoths like Genshin Impact or Zenless Zone Zero, the game still generated an estimated $800,000 in revenue last month, according to data collected by SensorTower.

Chaos Zero Nightmare has been praised for its unique depiction of detailed horror reminiscent in the West of titles like Darkest Dungeon.

“They want Darkest Dungeon but with [waifu/husbando], instead of… Darkest Dungeon, I guess,” wrote Reddit user Terrible_Ad6495 in response to the pre-registration trailer.

However, some are skeptical that the inclusion of gacha-expected fan service will meld well with the style the developers are going for.

“Has a very unique look compared to a lot of other gacha and I like the 2d approach but that fanservice is taking me out,” wrote Reddit user Odd_Thanks8. “Willing to try another StS gacha variant but if they go more extreme with the fanservice (likely, KR gacha and all) don’t see myself sticking to it over Morimens.”

The game will be released on iOS, Google Play, and a PC client called Stove, which Smilegate Entertainment manages. What are your thoughts about what has been revealed about the game so far? Is this game on your gacha radar, or are there other releases you are looking forward to more this year?