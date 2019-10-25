Xbox Live Gold With Game Pass and Spotify Memberships Are Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Months Free

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass Ultimate combines Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass memberships into a single package. That means you get the benefits of online multiplayer, free games, and discounts with Gold plus access to Microsoft’s all you can eat Netflix-style library of downloadable games. These games are updated regularly, and include many top Xbox titles – including exclusives on the day of release. As an added bonus, new Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can also get 6-months of Spotfiy Premium for free if they’re new to that service as well.

At the time of writing, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions are buy 3 months, get three months free here at Walmart for $44.99 (memberships are stackable up to 3 years). The deal is part of their early access Black Friday sale, which includes Xbox console bundles, games controllers and more. You can shop the Xbox One options here. The rest of the gaming options in the sale are available here.

On a related note, Microsoft’s Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 drops on November 4th. It improves on the popular Elite Controller in pretty much every possible way. In fact, Microsoft was bold enough to tout it as “the world’s most advanced controller”.

Some of the highlight features include adjustable-tension thumbsticks, shorter hair trigger locks for faster firing, a wrap-around rubberized grip, up to 40 hours of battery life, and Bluetooth / USB-C support. Naturally, there are also a ton of customization options. If you’re game, the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is available to pre-order via Best Buy, here at Walmart, and here at Amazon for $179.99. The full list of features can be found below.

Built for performance: Designed to meet the needs of today’s competitive gamers, the all-new Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 features over 30 new ways to play like a pro. Enhance your aiming with new adjustable-tension thumbsticks, fire even faster with shorter hair trigger locks, and stay on target with a wrap-around rubberized grip.

