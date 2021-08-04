Xbox Game Pass Is Losing Some of Your Favorite Games

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are losing some of your favorites games. On August 8, the subscription service on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC will lose a single game, and arguably its biggest and best game in the form of Grand Theft Auto V, which replaced Red Dead Redemption 2 a few months ago. Then, a week later on August 15, the subscription service will lose six more games, including the original Final Fantasy VII, which like Grand Theft Auto V, hasn't been around for terribly long, though certainly long enough to download it, play it, and beat it a few times over.

These are the most notable games that warrant the headline, but the other games leaving are no slouches either. In fact, a couple of them are some of the better indie games of the last few years.

That said, while we know when each and every game is leaving, there's no word whether or not any will return in the future. Typically only the mega-popular games leave and return, but there's no rule behind this policy. Whether any of the games below return, remains to be seen, but as long as they are still available via the subscription service, they are also available to purchase -- if you're a member -- with a 20 percent discount.

Below, you can check out each and every game leaving soon. This includes not only a trailer of each game, but a description of each game and information about what platforms are being impacted.