Xbox Game Pass Is Losing Some of Your Favorite Games
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are losing some of your favorites games. On August 8, the subscription service on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC will lose a single game, and arguably its biggest and best game in the form of Grand Theft Auto V, which replaced Red Dead Redemption 2 a few months ago. Then, a week later on August 15, the subscription service will lose six more games, including the original Final Fantasy VII, which like Grand Theft Auto V, hasn't been around for terribly long, though certainly long enough to download it, play it, and beat it a few times over.
These are the most notable games that warrant the headline, but the other games leaving are no slouches either. In fact, a couple of them are some of the better indie games of the last few years.
That said, while we know when each and every game is leaving, there's no word whether or not any will return in the future. Typically only the mega-popular games leave and return, but there's no rule behind this policy. Whether any of the games below return, remains to be seen, but as long as they are still available via the subscription service, they are also available to purchase -- if you're a member -- with a 20 percent discount.
Below, you can check out each and every game leaving soon. This includes not only a trailer of each game, but a description of each game and information about what platforms are being impacted.
GTA 5
About: When a young street hustler, a retired bank robber and a terrifying psychopath find themselves entangled with some of the most frightening and deranged elements of the criminal underworld, the U.S. government and the entertainment industry, they must pull off a series of dangerous heists to survive in a ruthless city in which they can trust nobody, least of all each other.
Platforms: Console and PC
Final Fantasy VII
About: In Midgar, a city controlled by the mega-conglomerate Shinra Inc., the No. 1 Mako Reactor has been blown up by a rebel group, AVALANCHE. AVALANCHE was secretly formed to wage a rebellion against Shinra Inc., an organisation which is absorbing Mako energy, destroying the natural resources of the planet. Cloud, a former member of Shinra's elite combat force, SOLDIER, was involved with the bombing of the Mako Reactor. Can Cloud and AVALANCHE protect the planet from the huge, formidable enemy, Shinra Inc.?
Platforms: Console and PC
Ape Out
About: APE OUT is a wildly intense and colorfully stylized smash ‘em up about primal escape, rhythmic violence, and frenetic jazz. Build up nearly unstoppable momentum and use your captors as both weapons and shields to crush everyone on your procedurally generated path to freedom.
Platforms: PC
Crossing Souls
About: California, 1986: A group of friends discover a mysterious pink stone that allows travel between two realms. This gang will live the summer of their lives in an adventure that will get them involved in a government conspiracy. Control five kids with special skills while fighting and solving puzzles.
Platforms: PC
Darksiders Genesis
About: DARKSIDERS: GENESIS gives players their first look at the world of DARKSIDERS before the events of the original game. Furthermore, it introduces the fourth and last horseman STRIFE, as well as Co-op gameplay for the first time in the history of the franchise.
Platforms: Cloud, Console, and PC
Don't Starve
About: Don’t Starve is an uncompromising wilderness survival game full of science and magic. Enter a strange and unexplored world full of strange creatures, dangers, and surprises. Gather resources to craft items and structures that match your survival style.
Platforms: Cloud, Console, and PC
Train Sim World 2020
About: Train Sim World is an immersive first-person simulator perfect for everyone, with complete in-cab interactivity, accurate detail on locos, real-world routes and hours of gameplay. Take to the rails with the brand-new Train Sim World 2020 Edition and find everything you need to master new skills.
Platforms: Cloud, Console, and PC