Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Just Lost 5 Quality Games
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers just lost not one, not two, not three, not four, but five games, and while none of them are the biggest departures, all of them are quality and will be missed by many. Of the five games, only four of them are playable on PC, so technically subscribers on PC are only losing four games while subscribers on console are losing all five.
As always, there's no word if any of these games will ever return. Games have joined, left, and rejoined Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in the past, but it's not a common occurrence. Further, when it does happen, a substantial amount of time usually passes between each stage. In other words, if any of these games do return in the future, it won't be anytime soon.
Below, you can check out all five games that are now gone from the subscription service. This includes not only a trailer of each game, but a description of each game and information about what platforms they are specifically leaving behind.
Ace Combat 7
About: "Become an ace pilot and soar through photorealistic skies with full 360-degree movement; down enemy aircraft and experience the thrill of engaging in realistic sorties! Aerial combat has never looked or felt better!"
Platforms: Xbox One and Xbox Series X/Sprevnext
Observation
About: "Observation is a sci-fi thriller uncovering what happened to Dr. Emma Fisher, and the crew of her mission, through the lens of the station’s artificial intelligence S.A.M. Players assume the role of S.A.M. by operating the station’s control systems, cameras, and tools to assist Emma in discovering what is happening to the station, the vanished crew, and S.A.M. himself."
Platforms: Cloud, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/Sprevnext
West of Dead
About: "Descend into the grim and gritty world of Purgatory in this cover-based shooter which combines the fluidity of twin-stick controls and tactical cover usage. Dodge behind cover as you try to outgun your enemies in the unknown procedurally generated hunting grounds."
Platforms: Cloud, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/Sprevnext
Wizard of Legend
About: Wizard of Legend is a no-nonsense, action-packed take on wizardry that emphasizes precise movements and smart combining of spells in a rogue-like dungeon crawler that features over a hundred unique spells and relics!
Platforms: Cloud, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/Sprevnext
Night Call0comments
About: "Friend. Confidant. Therapist. Voyeur. As a cab driver working the Paris night shift, you are many things to different people. Your gift is getting people to talk; and in order to catch the serial killer who left you for dead, that’s exactly what you’ll need to do."
Platforms: Cloud, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/Sprev