Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Just Lost 5 Quality Games

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers just lost not one, not two, not three, not four, but five games, and while none of them are the biggest departures, all of them are quality and will be missed by many. Of the five games, only four of them are playable on PC, so technically subscribers on PC are only losing four games while subscribers on console are losing all five.

As always, there's no word if any of these games will ever return. Games have joined, left, and rejoined Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in the past, but it's not a common occurrence. Further, when it does happen, a substantial amount of time usually passes between each stage. In other words, if any of these games do return in the future, it won't be anytime soon.

Below, you can check out all five games that are now gone from the subscription service. This includes not only a trailer of each game, but a description of each game and information about what platforms they are specifically leaving behind.