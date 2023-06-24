Xbox Series X Insider Teases Long Awaited Game: "Hang Tight"

A prominent Xbox insider has teased a long-awaited Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X game, noting they've heard "impressive things" about said game and implying that it could be revealed in the not-so-distant future. There are a handful of Xbox games Xbox fans have been patiently waiting for. Games like Fable, Starfield, Perfect Dark, Hellblade 2, The Elder Scrolls 6, and Avowed have been a long time coming, and in the case of a few of these Xbox games, remain far away.

Included in this list of games Xbox fans have had to be patient for is Gears 6. Gears 5, the latest installment in the series, was released back in 2019. That was four years ago. Not only has the new installment not arrived, it's not even been revealed, leaving many Xbox fans wondering what the heck The Coalition has been up to. There's been some rumblings that they were working on a new project, unrelated to Gears of War, but it was canceled. If true, this would explain the absence. Whatever the case, the point is Gears of War fans have been waiting for a while now, but it sounds like the wait is going to be worth it.

Speaking about the patience of fans of the series, Xbox insider Jez Corden noted "their patience will be rewarded."Adding to this, Corden notes he's "heard some impressive things about what The Coalition is coking." And then he concludes the topic by telling Xbox fans to "hang tight."

Unfortunately, this is the extent of the tease and specificity from Corden. And of course it should be taken with a grain of salt. Corden is typically a reliable source, but has been off the mark in the past. Further, there's a tinge of subjectiveness to the tease as well.

As for The Coalition, it's failed to fully recapture the magic and reach the same highs that the first three Gears of War games achieved under Epic Games. Thy've shipped two games to date, Gears of War 4 and Gears of War 5, which have done well enough to warrant follow-ups, but the series has been on a decline in terms of prominence. That said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Are you excited for Gears of War 6?