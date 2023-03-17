Xbox Game Pass Users Surprised With PlayStation Games

Between console exclusives, former exclusives, and games made by Sony itself, the next few weeks are an interesting few weeks for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. It begins on March 21, when a former PS4 console exclusive, Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom comes to Xbox consoles for the first time and releases into the Xbox Game Pass library at the same time. Not only was Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom a PS4 console exclusive when it released, by the series is widely associated with PlayStation. A few days later MLB The Show 23, a game made by a PlayStation studio and published by Sony, will release on March 28. When it does, it will be available via Xbox Game Pass. And lastly, a few weeks after this, on April 12, current PS5 console exclusive, Ghostwire: Tokyo will come to Xbox consoles, and again, on day one, will be available via Xbox Game Pass.

MLB The Show 23 coming to Game Pass isn't surprising as it used to be now that it's done so in the past and is multi-platform. However, Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom coming to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox consoles in general is more of a surprise. Ghostwire: Tokyo was always going to come to both given that it's a Bethesda game, which is owned by Xbox, but nobody knew when until this week when the April 12 date was revealed. If you're unfamiliar with any of these games or all of them, you can read more about each below. Further, there is also a trailer for each game as well.

Ghostwire Tokyo: "Face the unknown, uncover the truth and save the city. Tokyo is overrun by deadly supernatural forces, perpetrated by a dangerous occultist, causing Tokyo's population to vanish in an instant. Ally with a powerful spectral entity on their quest for vengeance and master a powerful arsenal of abilities to unravel the dark truth behind the disappearance as you face the unknown in Ghostwire: Tokyo."

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom: "Welcome to the beautiful world of Ni no Kuni! After being overthrown in a coup, the young king Evan sets out on an extraordinary quest to found a new kingdom, unite his world and protect its inhabitants from the dark forces that threaten them. Join him on an unforgettable adventure which blurs the line between animated feature film and video game. Developed by Level 5, Ni no Kuni II features enchanting character designs from the legendary artist Yoshiyuki Momose and a stirring soundtrack composed by the world-famous Joe Hisaishi."

MLB The Show 23: "MLB The Show 23 gets you closer than ever to living your Baseball dreams on the diamond. Shock The Game and Own The Show with your favorite players, your favorite rivalries, and all your favorite MLB moments."

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are both available via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC for $10 and $15 a month, respectively. For more coverage on the Xbox subscription service and all things Xbox in general, click here.