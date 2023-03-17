Critically Acclaimed Xbox 360 Game Now Free to Download

A critically acclaimed Xbox 360 game is now free to donwload to all Xbox Live Gold users. The Xbox 360 generation is widely considered the greatest generation for Xbox. Not only is it the best-selling Xbox console to date, but it has an impressive library of games, which includes an impressive collection of exlcusive games. It was during this generation of gaming that many fan-favorite series got their start. For example, and pertaining to Xbox specifically, Gears of War got its start during this generation. Unfortunately, the new free download is not for any of the classic Gears of War games, but Space Invaders: IG, also known as Space Invaders Infinity Gene.

When released in 2009, Space Invaders Infinity Gene was initially a mobile exclusive. Upon release, it garnered a 91 on Metacritic, making it one of the highest-rated games of its year. A year later it came to both Xbox 360 and PS3. How well the game sold, we don't know, but if you've never played it you can now play it for free via Xbox Live Gold, or at least you can at the moment of publishing. This is a limited time deal, so it's possible by the time you're reading this, it will have expired. As for when it will expire, specifically, the game's listing does not say.

"Space Invaders, the game that defined video games for generations, is back with a new twist," reads an official blurb about the game. "The game starts off looking like the classic Space Invaders, but as you play through the game, it evolves. Unlock new stages, new power ups, and new features. The full game features a total of 143 stages from both Normal Mode and the breathtaking Challenge Mode where stages change with each playthrough. You can even blast your way through unique stages evolved from your very own music! Compete against other players from all around the world in real time with the appropriately named Real Time Rankings! Space Invaders Infinity Gene is the pinnacle of outer space shooting action!The more you play, the more the game evolves!"

Once claimed, the game is yours to keep and play as much as you want. However, you need an active subscription to access it. If your Xbox Live Gold subscription lapses you will lose access to all games downloaded for free through it until you subscribe back up.