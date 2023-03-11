Xbox Sale Makes Award-Winning Game Just $1.49

A new Xbox sale has made an award-winning game just $1.49 for Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X users. The deal in question ends in two days, or, in other words, ends at the end of March 13. After this, the game will revert back to its normal price point of $14.99, and the $13.50 in savings will be gone. As for the game in question, it's called AER Memories of Old, which is an Xbox One game, but it's playable on Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X via backward compatibility. That said, while the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are more powerful, they are unlikely to get much more out of the game than an Xbox One, simply because the game isn't technically demanding whatsoever.

For those that don't know: AER Memories of Old is an adventure-exploration game from developer Forgotten Key and publisher Daedalic Entertainment. As the Steam page of the 2017 game points out, it was nominated and won a few rewards, though all of the smaller variety. For example, it won Best Animation at the Aggie Awards 2017. Meanwhile, Steam users across nearly 4,000 reviews have rated the game "Very Postively." The game earns this rating by having 80 percent positive user reviews.

"The gods of old are forgotten, lost in the events that shattered the world, leaving only fragments of islands in the sky," reads an official pitch of the game. "This mystic world of endless skies, colorful islands and ancient ruins is in danger of falling into darkness. As one of the last few shapeshifters, you are sent on a pilgrimage to the Land of Gods. Uncover the secrets that will help save reality itself."

