Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Get One of the Best Strategy Games Ever

Xbox Game Pass has today given subscribers access to one of the best strategy games of all time across Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and cloud platforms. By all accounts, Game Pass is on quite a strong streak this month as it has already added titles like Dead Space 2, Valheim, and Guilty Gear Strive to its expansive library. And while more games should be arriving before March 2023 wraps up, arguably one of the best additions in quite some time has today arrived.

Available now across all Xbox Game Pass tiers, Civilization VI is the strategy game in question that is now live on the platform. First released back in 2016, Civilization VI has continued to amass a large audience on both consoles and (primarily) PC. Now, those who potentially haven't checked this series out before will be able to do so thanks to the low barrier of entry that Game Pass provides.

Civilization VI's release on Xbox Game Pass is somewhat timely given major news associated with the franchise that recently came about. Roughly a month ago, developer Firaxis Games confirmed that it was in the process of developing the next mainline entry in the series, which should end up becoming Civilization VII. It's not clear when more info on Civ VII might be unveiled, but those who are eager to see more of the future of the property can now tide themselves over by playing the most recent installment through Game Pass.

happy thursday it's time to build a civilization pic.twitter.com/heDKwRnXxa — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) March 16, 2023

"Originally created by legendary game designer Sid Meier, Civilization is a turn-based strategy game in which you attempt to build an empire to stand the test of time. Explore a new land, research technology, conquer your enemies, and go head-to-head with history's most renowned leaders as you attempt to build the greatest civilization the world has ever known," says the game's official description. "Civilization VI for Xbox includes the latest game updates and improvements and four pieces of additional content which adds four new civilizations, leaders, and scenarios."

Are you going to look to play Civilization VI now that it is up on Game Pass? Or have you already been playing the latest Civilization installment for a prolonged number of years? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.