Xbox Fans Frustrated Over Missing Out on "Huge" Release

Xbox users across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are frusterated and upset as they look set to miss out on another "huge" release. As you may know, many games out of Japan skip Xbox consoles for a variety of reasons. Microsoft has been working hard on fixing this, particularly this generation with the Xbox Series X|S, however, it's made very little progress with Square Enix, which continues to prioritize Nintendo and PlayStation platforms, often ignoring Xbox entirely in the process. This has been really apparent with Final Fantasy. Final Fantasy 7 Remake was a PlayStation exclusive, Final Fantasy 16 is going to be a PlayStation exclusive, and now Xbox can't even get The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series on its consoles.

This week, Square Enix announced that The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series was coming to PS4 and Nintendo Switch on April 19. At the time, there was no word of an Xbox version, and there's still no word of this. As journalist Jez Corden notes on Twitter, this is a "HUGE" miss for Xbox. It not only shows the state of relationship between Square Enix and Xbox, which is virtually non-existent, but it shows how much work Xbox still has to do if it wants to push into the Japanese market, and in turn, expand its market in other regions as Japanese-made games are in more demand than ever.

As you would expect, the news isn't sitting well with Xbox fans. Some are blaming Square Enix, while others have suggested Xbox has to work harder and spend more resources to make sure they don't miss out on these types of releases. Whatever the case, the point is fans aren't happy.

All platforms but Xbox. C’mon now — Logan Meyer (@Logmey92) April 6, 2023

Ya know, Xbox users also play Final Fantasy just like Steam users. What gives? — Cutter Hicks (@SacTown_Proud) April 6, 2023

I wish @SquareEnix would give players the ability to choose to play on Xbox pic.twitter.com/MKrRcTWmIf — IXPhantomKingXI (@IXPhantomKingXI) April 6, 2023

There's rumors, and have been for a while, that PlayStation is gearing up to acquire Square Enix. If this is the case, there's even less incentitive for Square Enix to bring games to Xbox platforms. That said, for now, these are just rumors. And this problem for Xbox and Xbox fans has existed long before these rumors began to percolate.