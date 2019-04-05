Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Leaked, Here’s What It Is

According to a new report, Microsoft will soon announce Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which will combine Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game pass into a special package with a special price of $14.99 a month. Further, if you’re apart of the Xbox Insiders program, you’ll get the new combo package early, and it will only cost you $1 a month until it’s rolled out to the unwashed Xbox masses. The report was first revealed by a Twitter user known for their scoops, but has since been backed by a few outlets, including The Verge. And according to The Verge, the new combo deal will be unveiled alongside the company’s new disc-less Xbox One S All Digital Edition later this month.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate = Xbox Live Gold + Xbox Game Pass.

$14.99/month, special price for Insiders = $1/month until release. — WalkingCat (@h0x0d) April 5, 2019

For the non-Math Wizards out here, this new Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live single subscription will save Xbox owners around $5 a month, which is about $60 a year. That may not seem like a lot, but $60 can buy you a brand-new AAA game, and $60 each year for the average console generation is $420. Those type of savings can buy you the next console.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Given that Microsoft is gearing up to reveal a disc-less Xbox One S, this makes a lot of sense. The cheaper Xbox console won’t be able to play physical discs, meaning it will be completely reliant on subscription services and digital downloads. So it’s pretty savvy for Microsoft to bundle Xbox Game Pass with Xbox Live to entice more people into the Xbox Game Pass ecosystem.

That all said, this should still be taken with a grain of salt. Unofficial information is still unofficial information, no matter how many outlets are backing it.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know there. And for more Xbox One news, click here.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!