Xbox Cloud Gaming Launches in New Countries

Xbox has announced alongside its presence at Tokyo Game Show that Xbox Cloud Gaming, as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, is officially launching today in both Brazil and Mexico and in both Australia and Japan on October 1st. The launch in the new countries will allow over 100 different Xbox Game Pass titles to be played on PCs as well as Android and Apple mobile devices via the cloud.

“This means players have the ability to continue their Gears 5 campaign on an entry-level laptop even if it’s not a gaming rig, jump into a Sea of Thieves game with a friend using just an iPhone, or try out a brand-new title on an Android tablet,” shared Catherine Gluckstein, Vice President & Head of Product, Project xCloud, as part of the announcement. “Players in these countries will also be able to play highly-anticipated upcoming Game Pass titles like Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, and Back 4 Blood from the cloud.”

According to Xbox, the addition of Australia, Brazil, Japan, and Mexico brings the reach of Xbox Cloud Gaming to a total of 26 countries across five continents, totally over one billion people with possible access. “Since cloud gaming is powered by custom Xbox Series X consoles,” added Gluckstein, “that means these games are being played on an Xbox in the cloud, bringing faster load times and improved frame rates to the gameplay experience.”

As noted above, Xbox Cloud Gaming is launching in Brazil and Mexico later today with Australia and Japan technically launching on October 1st thanks to time zones. The Xbox Game Pass subscription service itself comes in several tiers, but the basic console version is available for $9.99 a month — as is the PC version. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which is what includes Xbox Cloud Gaming, runs a little more expensive at $14.99 a month. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox Game Pass right here.

