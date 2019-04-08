Xbox Game Pass Will Soon Start Offering An Unbeatable Deal

Xbox Game Pass is a great service, but it isn’t the cheapest. Sure, $10 a month doesn’t seem like a lot, but it adds up, especially alongside $60 a year for Xbox Live Gold. If you have both for an average console generation (seven years) that would be $1,260. You’ll be undoubtedly saving money on games via the two services — especially Xbox Game Pass — but still, that’s a solid slab of money. That said, perhaps to attract gamers into trying out the service, Microsoft will soon offer three months of Xbox Game Pass for $1 if you’re a new subscriber. The new promotion will kick-off on April 11 and last until May 12.

Of course, the promotion is limited to one per account and can’t be combined with offer promotional offers. After the promotional period ends — the three months — the subscription will roll over to the regularly quarterly price, unless cancelled.

“3 Months for $1: Promotional discounts not available in Quebec or Russia,” reads the new offer. “Offer cannot be combined with any other offer. Limit 1 offer per account. Offer valid from 4/11/2019 9:00 PM PDT though 5/12/2019 11:59 PDT. After promotional period, subscription continues to be charged at the then-current regular quarterly price (subject to change), unless cancelled. Plus applicable taxes. Credit card required.”

For those that don’t know: Xbox Game Pass offers unlimited access to hundreds of Xbox One and Xbox 360 games on Xbox One for $10 a month. In addition to a regularly updating, evolving, and growing library, Game Pass includes all first and second-party Microsoft games on the day of their launch. Any titles that tickle your fancy can be directly downloaded to your system and played as long as you’re a subscriber. Further, games you buy in the catalogue you can save up to 20 percent on, and 10 percent off on related add-ons and consumables.

