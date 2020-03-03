Xbox Game Pass Is Losing Some Great Games Very Soon

Xbox Game Pass is losing some pretty games on both PC and Xbox One in the near future. As you may know, Microsoft is really, really great at promoting and highlighting all the new games that join Xbox Game Pass every week. However, they aren’t great about advertising what games are leaving the service, for obvious reasons. That said, each month the service does lose games. Sometimes the games that leave the service aren’t that notable, but sometimes they are. This time we have a case of the latter.

At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear when these games will leave the service, as Microsoft doesn’t divulge this information. However, what Microsoft does note is that every game in the leaving soon section will be gone within two weeks. In other words, if you’re interested in playing any of the games below, make sure to do so sooner rather than later.

For those that don’t know: Xbox Game Pass is a monthly subscription service available for $10 a month. With it — whether on Xbox One or PC — you get unlimited access to a vast library of games that is constantly evolving with weekly additions and subtractions. On top of this, you get other perks, such as the ability to play some games early and exclusive discounts.

Dues Ex Mankind Divided

Pitch: “The year is 2029, and mechanically augmented humans have now been deemed outcasts, living a life of complete and total segregation from the rest of society. Now an elite covert agent, Adam Jensen is forced to operate in a world that has grown to despise his kind. Armed with a new arsenal of state-of-the-art weapons and augmentations, he must choose the right approach, along with who to trust, in order to unravel a vast worldwide conspiracy.”

Platform: Xbox One

Shenmue I & II

Pitch: “SEGA’s most requested re-release of all time finally comes to a new generation. Shenmue delivers an epic story of revenge within a unique open world that is still unrivalled in depth and detail. Return to the epic saga that defined modern gaming. The saga begins…again.”

Platform: Xbox One

Thimbleweed Park

Pitch: “In Thimbleweed Park, a dead body is the least of your problems. Switch between five playable characters to uncover the surreal secrets of this strange town in a modern mystery adventure game from the creators of Monkey Island and Maniac Mansion. The deeper you go, the weirder it gets.”

Platforms: PC and Xbox One

Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition

Pitch: “Lichtspeer is an action arcade lightspear-throwing simulator based in an Ancient Germanic Future. Co-op mode for 2 players included!”

Platforms: PC and Xbox One

While these games will soon leave Xbox Game Pass, there are plenty of new games dropping this week that may help you feel better about losing such gems. You can check out all of these new releases, courtesy of our new Out This Week. Meanwhile, for more news, rumors, leaks, and media on Xbox Game Pass, click here.