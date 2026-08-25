ROG Xbox Ally X20 Price and Release Date Revealed as Pre-Orders Go Live

ASUS has revealed the price and release date for its upcoming ROG Xbox Ally X20 handheld while also pushing live pre-orders. Last year, ASUS released the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X platforms, both of which went on to be quite successful. In the wake of these handheld PCs becoming so popular, ASUS revealed back in June that it would soon be releasing a new iteration of the hardware dubbed the ROG Xbox Ally X20, which would most notably come with an OLED screen alongside a handful of additional improvements. Now, those who have been interested in picking up the device for themselves can look to do so, but as expected, it’s going to cost a pretty penny.

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To coincide with Gamescom, Asus revealed that the ROG Xbox Ally X20 will come in at a price of $1,299 and is set to arrive on October 15th. This represents an increase of $300 when compared to the ROG Xbox Ally X, and is $700 more than the baseline ROG Xbox Ally. While it’s more costly by comparison, the X20 is by far the nicest of the trio, as it contains a slightly larger screen to go along with refinements to the thumbsticks and D-pad. It also comes in a sleek translucent black body, which is accented by gold buttons and finishes. A 20th-anniversary logo celebrating the latest milestone for the ROG brand is emblazoned upon the device as well.

For those looking to really go all-out, ASUS will also be releasing a bundle of the X20 that also comes with the ROG XREAL R1 Edition AR Glasses. This bundle was the one that ASUS originally announced the ROG Xbox Ally X20 would be part of, but it’s now known that the handheld itself will be released separately. As for the bundle, it happens to include the following:

ROG Xbox Ally 20

ROG XREAL R1 Edition AR Glasses

dbrand Killswitch case with kickstand

Pelican Protector case

68W charger

Expectedly, the ROG Xbox Ally X20 bundle is far more expensive than the handheld on its own, and comes in at a cost of $2,499. While this is clearly much steeper in price, the value of these items more or less equals their combined cost individually. As such, if you decide that you’d like to buy all of these products and accessories in a piecemeal fashion, you’re not necessarily saving a ton of money by grabbing the bundle. The only item that likely won’t be available on its own is that of the Pelican case, which is worth keeping in mind if you want it for yourself.

As mentioned, pre-orders for the ROG Xbox Ally X20 are now available in both its standalone and bundle format. If you’re looking to lock in your own order, you can either purchase it directly from ASUS or head to retail chain Best Buy’s website.