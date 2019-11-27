Xbox Games With Gold for December Revealed

Microsoft revealed on Wednesday the four games that Xbox Live Gold subscribers will have waiting for them in December if they haven’t already picked up enough games during the holidays to keep them busy. The four games in question are Insane Robots, Jurassic World Evolution, Toy Story 3, and Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate HD. The first of those two games are for the Xbox One while the second two are Xbox 360 games made available through backwards compatibility, and they’ll all be available through different intervals throughout December.

A post on the Xbox Wire revealed the four games alongside the trailer above that previewed each of them. The two Xbox One games will likely be more familiar to any Xbox owner given their recency, but a description of each game was provided to give an overview of what they’re about.

Out of the four, Jurassic World Evolution will probably be the most familiar to anyone who’s been keeping up with recent releases. The game released on June 12, 2018, though Insane Robots followed it just a month later. Jurassic World Evolution is also still priced at $49.99, so “free” isn’t a bad value for that at all if you haven’t played it yet.

“Welcome to Jurassic World Evolution! Bring the wonder, majesty and inherent dangers of dinosaurs to life as you take charge of operations in the legendary park,” Xbox said about its Jurassic World dinosaur manager game. “Bioengineer dinosaurs with unique appearances and traits that think and react intelligently to the world around them and face threats posed by espionage, breakouts and devastating tropical storms in an uncertain world where life always finds a way.”

The dates for when each game would be available throughout December were also shared within the post. Insane Robots is the only one that’ll be free for the whole month while the other three will come and go during the first and second parts of December. You can find each of those dates listed below.

Insane Robots: Available December 1 to 31 on Xbox One

Jurassic World Evolution: Available December 16 to January 15 on Xbox One

Toy Story 3: Available December 1 to 15 on Xbox One & Xbox 360

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate HD: Available December 16 to 31 on Xbox One & Xbox 360

Xbox’s Games with Gold for November were Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter, The Final Station, Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter, and Joy Ride Turbo. There are still a few days left in the month to get those if you haven’t downloaded them yet.