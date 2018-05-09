A New Microsoft Studio Could Be Opening Up in California

Looks like Team Xbox might be expanding soon, at least according to a recent job posting on a recruiting site. Though the job posting itself disappeared once word started to spread, the internet is forever, so let the speculation begin.

Thanks to the kind folks over on the Resetera community, we know exactly what the posting stated with the more notable parts bolded for your convenience:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Executive Producer/ Lead Producer

Develop and manage the product production and launch of across various platforms from both a development and publishing perspective

Manage development from concept to release and deliver great high quality games that build on franchise goals

Deliver financial and schedule goals on time and to quality

Build lead and manage a production team, working in conjunction with multiple cross-functional groups, to deliver milestones

Develop and improve production and organizational processes as the teams scale

Hire and grow internal studio talent to build teams and culture

Utilize location in Southern California to build an ecosystem of contract and external employees for production scalability

Responsibilities

Responsibilities will include

Working with studio management, developers and key stakeholders in the creation of the product vision to help build and a new franchise

Provide day to day management and leadership to production team while tracking game development with internal / external studios

Work with leads and developers in creation of project and milestone schedules, resourcing plan, production methodology, and overall development plans

Help build and maintain the project P&L, looking to optimize costs and efficiencies throughout development, and providing analysis and reporting to senior leadership

Lead/partner with developers to ensure specific game features are tied to overall objectives, positioning, and goals for title

Recommend and implement new processes where efficiencies are needed to improve on-time, on-budget, on-quality delivery

Be an internal and external advocate for the product in greenlight meetings and executive reviews

Manage, coach and develop staff to help ensure their growth and career goals are met

Create a culture that provides continuous feedback, support and empowerment, as well as set the bar for others

Set clear goals for the production team and hold employees accountable for deliverables

Recognize and reward employees for strong performance and behaviors

Provide creative and executional direction and guidance to development studios to improve product quality and drive innovation

Ensure the titles maintains or exceed creative and technical objectives with each milestone and release

Qualifications

Experience

10+ years of experience in the gaming industry with a proven track record of delivering

4+ years of experience at Lead/ Executive Producer level or above

Bachelor’s Degree or higher education degree preferred

Experience in a specific discipline as a developer a plus

Live ops and multiplayer experience preferred

Strong communication skills and public speaking abilities

Experience shipping high quality titles at AAAA standards

Experience managing internal teams and external development studios across the world

A knowledge and understanding of the process of building new IP

Paired with the news that former Crystal Dynamics head Darrell Gallagher recently joined over to the Microsoft side and his role will be revealed at E3, it’s looking like exciting things are up ahead for the company. Xboss Phil Spencer himself said that this will be the “biggest E3 ever” and that’s proving to be true given the recent garnering for more Japanese support for their gaming library. All will be revealed shortly soon, on June 10th at 1 PM PT, to be exact, during this year’s E3 conference!