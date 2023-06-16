Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Have Award-Winning RPG to Download for Free

Xbox Live Gold subscribers across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X have a new free game to download, courtesy of Games With Gold and its offering for the month of June. To this end, between now and July 15, Xbox Live Gold subscribers can download an award-winning RPG for free. Once downloaded, the game is yours to keep and play as much or as little as you want.

The game in question comes the way of Falling Squirrel and it's called The Vale: Shadow of the Crown, a very unique RPG. In this case, "unique" refers to an audio-based game that when was released in 2021 it was praised as one of the most unique experiences in years. Suffice to say, it won many awards in accessibility and even appeared The Game Awards 2021 as a nominee.

The Xbox One version of the game, which is this free download, does not have a Metacritic score due to an insufficient number of reviews, but the PC version boasts an 82 on the review aggregate platform. Below, you can read more about the game and check out a trailer for it as well:

"The Vale is an audio-based action adventure game that places you in the worn leather boots of a blind adventurer," reads an official blurb about the game. "As your elder brother takes his place on the throne, you are made warden of a small castle on the outskirts of the kingdom. Blind from birth and sheltered for much of your childhood, you welcome your exile as a chance for a little adventure. En route to the castle, your convoy is attacked by a huge invading army. You find yourself alone in hostile lands where you must scrape together supplies and seek out allies in hopes of surviving the long, dangerous journey home. The path home follows a dark and winding valley known simply as 'The Vale'. It shrouds the land's darkest secrets including startling truths about your family's past."

Xbox Live Gold is available via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X at a variety of price points depending on how long you want to sign up for. At its cheapest rate, a 12-month subscription runs at $60. For more coverage on the subscription service and all things Xbox, click here.