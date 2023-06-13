Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Warn Not to Miss "Masterpiece" Game

If you're an Xbox Game Pass or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber -- regardless of whether you're on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, or PC -- you likely have a mammoth backlog. The library of the subscription service is not just brimming with quality games, but this library is constantly evolving and being updated with new releases. To this end, you may need to add one more game to your backlog, Chicory: A Colorful Tale.

Released by Finji, Chicory: A Colorful Tale released back in 2021, a year that saw the likes of It Takes Two, Resident Evil Village, Deathloop, Psychonauts 2, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Metroid Dread release. It was a fairly light year in terms of notable video game releases, which means a smaller games like Chicory: A Colorful Tale -- one of 2021's highest-rated games -- stood out more. For those that don't know: Chicory: A Colorful Tale boasts a Metacritic score of 90, putting it firmly in the critically-acclaimed territory. To this end, Xbox Game Pass subscribers over on the Xbox Game Pass Reddit page are warning fellow subscribers not to miss the "masterpiece", which was fairly recently added to the subscription service, and has subsequently flown under the radar, much like the game did when it was initially released.

"Chicory: A Colorful Tale is a top-down adventure game in a coloring book world where you can draw on anything. Use your painting powers to explore new places, solve puzzles, help your friends, and change the world," reads an official pitch of the game. "Something terrible happened. Chicory, superstar artist and wielder of the Brush, is missing, and all the color in the land vanished with her. It's up to you, Chicory's number one fan, to pick up the Brush and fill in for her. It's a big job... but you're ready for it! Probably!"

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are both available via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, as well as PC, for $10 and $15 a month. The latter, the more expensive version, is the premium tier of the subscription service and it costs an extra $5 a month because it comes with EA Play access, an Xbox Live Gold subscription, exclusive deals, and a variety of limited time perks and offers.