Xbox One Will No Longer Receive New First-Party Games

While most of Xbox's first-party games have continued to release on Xbox One, it seems that era is coming to an end. In a new interview with Axios, Xbox Game Studios head Matt Booty confirmed that internal studios are now shifting all of their attention to the Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One users should not expect new first-party games to run natively. However, some support will be maintained through Xbox Cloud Gaming, as we saw earlier this year with Microsoft Flight Simulator. "That's how we're going to maintain support," Booty told Axios.

In previous console generations, support for past consoles ended much earlier. The Xbox Series X and Series S released nearly three years ago at this point; it's pretty uncommon for a console to get strong first-party support that many years after its successor's release! Of course, this console generation was a little more complicated, as Microsoft and rival Sony both struggled to make their new consoles readily available. As the global chip shortage has basically ended, it makes sense for Xbox to move away from the previous generation.

Moving exclusively towards the Xbox Series X|S also allows Microsoft to further take advantage over their technical strengths. As Axios notes, there's already been some concern that the Xbox Series S might be holding developers back. Microsoft requires that all Xbox Series X games be compatible with the Xbox Series S, which is somewhat less powerful. Booty notes that this is "more work," but the company's internal teams are getting a better idea of how much the Xbox Series S is capable of, especially those that are on their second game for the platform.

Hopefully a good portion of the Xbox One audience has already moved on to the Xbox Series X or Series S! While purchasing a new console can be pretty expensive, the Series S has given fans a cheaper option, and the upcoming Carbon Black model will offer more space, at a price that's still $150 less than an Xbox Series X. With games like Starfield and Forza Motorsport dropping this year, that timing couldn't be better.

Are you disappointed that Xbox One won't receive native support anymore? Have you upgraded to an Xbox Series X or Series S yet? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!