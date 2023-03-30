Free Xbox Games with Gold for April 2023 Revealed

Xbox's free Games with Gold for April 2023 were revealed this week with Xbox again offering just two games throughout the next month. The first of those will be available starting right away on April 1st while the second will be available a bit later on April 16th and will be claimable into May. The games in question are Out of Space: Couch Edition and Peaky Blinders: Mastermind, the latter being a name that people might recognize given that it's based off of the Peaky Blinders show that's hosted on Netflix.

Just as the Games with Gold program works every month, you'll get these two games for free in April if you're either an Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber. Out of Space: Couch Edition will be available from April 1st to April 30th while Peaky Blinders: Mastermind will be available from April 16th to May 15th. You can find overviews of each of those games below alongside trailers to show off more of what they're like.

Out of Space: Couch Edition

"There is no place like home, especially when you're drifting through outer space. The challenge is that a deadly alien infestation has also settled in. It will take all your strategic skills to keep each newly generated spaceship house creating resources and recycling alien goo by automating tasks to help keep it clean and comfy. Play with friends to build a sustainable environment that you can all enjoy together."

Peaky Blinders: Mastermind

"A plot is afoot to put the family out of business and it's up to you to uncover it. Set prior to season one of the hit show, you can control six key members of the Shelby family, each with different strengths and weaknesses. If you need to bribe a cop, use Polly, but if you need to bust down a door or knock a few skulls, take control of Arthur. By using the right person at the right time and leveraging the game's unique mechanics to move backwards or forwards through time, you can be the mastermind that puts everyone in sync to help unlock the puzzles."

Of course, like any month, people will be comparing these games to what's being offered to PlayStation Plus subscribers. You can expect these Xbox games to start being available next month and can compare them to the PlayStation Plus offerings yourself by checking those out here.