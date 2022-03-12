Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Surprised With Bonus Free Game

Xbox Live Gold subscribers have been surprised with a bonus free game for the month of March. In addition to the four games that comprise March’s Games With Gold lineup, Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X can download a bonus Xbox 360 game for free. That said, if you’ve been a subscriber for a while, you may already have it, as it’s been made free via the subscription service, at least, a few times. That’s right, Port Royale 3 — normally $20 — is once again free for Xbox Live Gold subscribers.

Developed by Gaming Minds Studios and published by Kalypso Media, the pirate business simulation game hit back in 2012. The first installment in the series from Gaming Mind Studios, the Xbox 360 version of the game got a mediocre 54 on Metarcritic, and earned an even lower user score of 4.4 on the platform. That said, Metacritic score doesn’t matter much when it’s free or free with Xbox Live Gold, which means subscribers can add it to their library but will lose access to the game the moment their subscription lapses.

Below, you can read more about the game and check out an official trailer for it:

“The Caribbean, in the turbulent 17th Century. The mighty kingdoms of Spain, England, France, and the Netherlands fight over the colonies. And there you are, a young sea captain whose only goal is to become the most powerful man in the New World,” reads an official description of the game on Xbox.com. “To achieve that goal, you may choose one of the two available campaigns: will you become an Adventurer or a Trader? For the first time in the acclaimed Port Royale series, you are not alone in the beautiful and seemingly so peaceful seas of the Caribbean. Develop a successful trading company, lead your ships in beautiful 3D naval battles and force your opponents to their knees! Main Features• Two different single-player campaigns: Adventurer and Trader• Naval battles, raids, plundering and invasions await the Adventurer, while the Trader will develop trade routes and the economy to earn glory, fortune, and power• 16 different ship types, such as powerful Galleons or versatile Frigates• Organize trade with 60 different cities such as Port-au-Prince or Tortuga• A comprehensive trade system, with supply and demand dynamically setting the price of goods and wares, like in the real world.”

